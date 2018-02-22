Navy: Suspect who entered Washington base in custody

(AP) - Navy officials say a male driver who claimed to have explosives when he entered the gate of a nuclear submarine base in Washington state is in custody.



Officials at Naval Base Kitsap said Thursday afternoon that the situation was under control and the investigation has yet to turn up any explosives.



Naval Base Kitsap at Bangor in Kitsap County is home to the Navy's Trident submarine fleet and strategic nuclear weapons facility.



Officials said the driver of a black SUV went to the Trident gate on the base's east side around 9 a.m. Thursday. He claimed to have an explosive device on his body and his SUV. He was apprehended and is in the custody of the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.



Navy officials had closed all gates at the base and at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Keyport.



By afternoon, the Trident gate remained closed but the Trigger gate reopened to traffic. Other installations also returned to normal operations.



___



Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/22/2018 4:55:36 PM (GMT -8:00)