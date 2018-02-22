Board fires Montana art teacher accused of hiding gun for student

(AP) - Montana school district officials have fired an art teacher accused of hiding a gun for one of her students.



The Billings Gazette reports that the Hardin Public Schools Board on Wednesday unanimously voted to fire Nora Block, who taught at Hardin High School.



Block has been charged with felony tampering with evidence and two misdemeanors. She is accused of hiding the gun in her classroom overnight, turning it over to authorities the next day.



The 17-year-old student accused of bringing the gun to school has been charged with attempted robbery and two misdemeanors, carrying a concealed weapon and having a weapon in a school building.



A phone number for Block could not be found Thursday night.



