Board fires Montana art teacher accused of hiding gun for studen - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Board fires Montana art teacher accused of hiding gun for student

Posted: Updated:
HARDIN, Mont. -

(AP) - Montana school district officials have fired an art teacher accused of hiding a gun for one of her students.
  
The Billings Gazette reports that the Hardin Public Schools Board on Wednesday unanimously voted to fire Nora Block, who taught at Hardin High School.
  
Block has been charged with felony tampering with evidence and two misdemeanors. She is accused of hiding the gun in her classroom overnight, turning it over to authorities the next day.
  
The 17-year-old student accused of bringing the gun to school has been charged with attempted robbery and two misdemeanors, carrying a concealed weapon and having a weapon in a school building.
  
A phone number for Block could not be found Thursday night.
  
___
  
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/22/2018 7:36:59 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects

    Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:22 AM EST2018-02-22 13:22:31 GMT

    DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.

    >>

    DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.

    >>

  • Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car

    Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:33 PM EST2018-02-23 01:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom 

    >>

  • Canadian medal winner takes off silver medal right after it's put on her neck

    Canadian medal winner takes off silver medal right after it's put on her neck

    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:36 AM EST2018-02-22 14:36:11 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics.   One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday.   Larocque says, "It's just so hard."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics.   One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday.   Larocque says, "It's just so hard."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Board fires Montana art teacher accused of hiding gun for student

    Board fires Montana art teacher accused of hiding gun for student

    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:59 PM EST2018-02-23 03:59:43 GMT

    HARDIN, Mont. (AP) - Montana school district officials have fired an art teacher accused of hiding a gun for one of her students. The Billings Gazette reports that the Hardin Public Schools Board on Wednesday unanimously voted to fire Nora Block, who taught at Hardin High School. Block has been charged with felony tampering with evidence and two misdemeanors. She is accused of hiding the gun in her classroom overnight, turning it over to authorities the next day.

    >>

    HARDIN, Mont. (AP) - Montana school district officials have fired an art teacher accused of hiding a gun for one of her students. The Billings Gazette reports that the Hardin Public Schools Board on Wednesday unanimously voted to fire Nora Block, who taught at Hardin High School. Block has been charged with felony tampering with evidence and two misdemeanors. She is accused of hiding the gun in her classroom overnight, turning it over to authorities the next day.

    >>

  • Pasco Police believe man arrested in Spokane could solve 32-year-old murder case

    Pasco Police believe man arrested in Spokane could solve 32-year-old murder case

    Thursday, February 22 2018 10:38 PM EST2018-02-23 03:38:15 GMT
    Photo of victim Robert McDonald from 1986, courtesy Pasco PolicePhoto of victim Robert McDonald from 1986, courtesy Pasco Police

    PASCO, Wash. - A 32-year-old murder case is about to close with an arrest. Pasco Police Detectives have gone to Spokane to interview the suspect, a 50-year-old former Pasco resident, Theodore Milam, about the presence of his DNA at a 1986 murder scene at the Pasco Boat Basin (Schlagel Park). The homicide victim, Robert James McDonald Jr of Richland, was 40 years old on Feb. 25, 1986, when visitors to the park saw a body floating 

    >>

    PASCO, Wash. - A 32-year-old murder case is about to close with an arrest. Pasco Police Detectives have gone to Spokane to interview the suspect, a 50-year-old former Pasco resident, Theodore Milam, about the presence of his DNA at a 1986 murder scene at the Pasco Boat Basin (Schlagel Park). The homicide victim, Robert James McDonald Jr of Richland, was 40 years old on Feb. 25, 1986, when visitors to the park saw a body floating 

    >>

  • Sheriff: Florida deputy never entered school in shooting

    Sheriff: Florida deputy never entered school in shooting

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:45 PM EST2018-02-23 01:45:13 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the deadly Florida school shooting (all times local):  5:40 p.m. A Florida sheriff says the deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel announced during a Thursday news conference that Deputy Scot Peterson resigned after being suspended without pay. Israel said he made the decisi...

    >>

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the deadly Florida school shooting (all times local):  5:40 p.m. A Florida sheriff says the deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel announced during a Thursday news conference that Deputy Scot Peterson resigned after being suspended without pay. Israel said he made the decisi...

    >>
    •   