Ohio student arrested for viral Facebook “SHS” threat - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Ohio student arrested for viral Facebook “SHS” threat

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Many of you have reached out to KHQ, concerned after you saw a Facebook post that went viral on Wednesday, causing concern across the nation. KHQ decided to look into it and find out where the post originated. 

The post was made under the Facebook profile “Ray Andres.” The person behind the post threatened to bring a gun to school and referred to the school as “SHS.” The post didn't specify which "SHS," causing parents and students to worry. 

According to WHIO News, the FBI and Clark County Deputies were able to pinpoint the location of where the social media post generated. After executing a search warrant and seizing a number of electronic devices an arrest was made of a 16-year-old girl who was a student of Springfield High School, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio.

After the post was shared nationally, many schools with the initials “SHS” grew concerned and took security measures.

The Ohio teen is facing felony charges of inducing panic.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects

    Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:22 AM EST2018-02-22 13:22:31 GMT

    DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.

    >>

    DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.

    >>

  • Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car

    Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:33 PM EST2018-02-23 01:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom 

    >>

  • Canadian medal winner takes off silver medal right after it's put on her neck

    Canadian medal winner takes off silver medal right after it's put on her neck

    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:36 AM EST2018-02-22 14:36:11 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics.   One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday.   Larocque says, "It's just so hard."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics.   One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday.   Larocque says, "It's just so hard."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Street Crimes Unit snags car thief in Moses Lake surveillance operation

    Street Crimes Unit snags car thief in Moses Lake surveillance operation

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-02-23 06:33:55 GMT
    Moses Lake Police DepartmentMoses Lake Police Department
    Moses Lake Police DepartmentMoses Lake Police Department

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - While on routine patrol Thursday, a Moses Lake Police Officer located a stolen vehicle, parked and unoccupied in the Peninsula area. The stolen vehicle was located with the assistance of the automatic license plate reader mounted on the vehicle, which is capable of checking thousands of vehicles an hour to see if they are stolen. Several of the department's street crimes detectives set up surveillance on the vehicle, and waited for someone to return. 

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - While on routine patrol Thursday, a Moses Lake Police Officer located a stolen vehicle, parked and unoccupied in the Peninsula area. The stolen vehicle was located with the assistance of the automatic license plate reader mounted on the vehicle, which is capable of checking thousands of vehicles an hour to see if they are stolen. Several of the department's street crimes detectives set up surveillance on the vehicle, and waited for someone to return. 

    >>

  • Trump backs raising age for buying assault rifles, bucks NRA

    Trump backs raising age for buying assault rifles, bucks NRA

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:00 AM EST2018-02-23 06:00:09 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the nation should keep assault rifles out of the hands of anyone under 21. That position defies his loyal supporters in the National Rifle Association at a time of heated debate over gun violence. He also is pushing hard for arming security guards and many teachers in U.S. schools. Trump says that he's spoken with many members of Congress and NRA officials and insists they would go along with his plans in the wake of last we...

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the nation should keep assault rifles out of the hands of anyone under 21. That position defies his loyal supporters in the National Rifle Association at a time of heated debate over gun violence. He also is pushing hard for arming security guards and many teachers in U.S. schools. Trump says that he's spoken with many members of Congress and NRA officials and insists they would go along with his plans in the wake of last we...

    >>

  • Ohio student arrested for viral Facebook “SHS” threat

    Ohio student arrested for viral Facebook “SHS” threat

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:32 PM EST2018-02-23 04:32:55 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of you have reached out to KHQ, concerned after you saw a Facebook post that went viral on Wednesday, causing concern across the nation. The post was made under the Facebook profile “Ray Andres.” The person behind the post threatened to bring a gun to school and referred to the school as “SHS.” According to WHIO News, the FBI and Clark County Deputies were able to pinpoint the location of where the social 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of you have reached out to KHQ, concerned after you saw a Facebook post that went viral on Wednesday, causing concern across the nation. The post was made under the Facebook profile “Ray Andres.” The person behind the post threatened to bring a gun to school and referred to the school as “SHS.” According to WHIO News, the FBI and Clark County Deputies were able to pinpoint the location of where the social 

    >>
    •   