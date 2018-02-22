Ohio student arrested for viral Facebook “SHS” threat

Many of you have reached out to KHQ, concerned after you saw a Facebook post that went viral on Wednesday, causing concern across the nation. KHQ decided to look into it and find out where the post originated.

The post was made under the Facebook profile “Ray Andres.” The person behind the post threatened to bring a gun to school and referred to the school as “SHS.” The post didn't specify which "SHS," causing parents and students to worry.

According to WHIO News, the FBI and Clark County Deputies were able to pinpoint the location of where the social media post generated. After executing a search warrant and seizing a number of electronic devices an arrest was made of a 16-year-old girl who was a student of Springfield High School, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio.

After the post was shared nationally, many schools with the initials “SHS” grew concerned and took security measures.

The Ohio teen is facing felony charges of inducing panic.