Street Crimes Unit snags car thief in Moses Lake surveillance op

Street Crimes Unit snags car thief in Moses Lake surveillance operation

Moses Lake Police Department
MOSES LAKE, Wash. -

While on routine patrol Thursday, a Moses Lake Police Officer located a stolen vehicle, parked and unoccupied in the Peninsula area. The stolen vehicle was located with the assistance of the automatic license plate reader mounted on the vehicle, which is capable of checking thousands of vehicles an hour to see if they are stolen.

Several of the department's street crimes detectives set up surveillance on the vehicle, and waited for someone to return. Around 4:30 Thursday afternoon, 39-year-old Omar Lopez Arrelano, returned to the car with a 19 year old woman. 

Uniform patrol officers executed a traffic stop on the vehicle, and Lopez Arrelano attempted to flee from the officers. Lopez Arrelano lead them on a short pursuit through the Guffin Eccles neighborhood, before ditching the car in the 900 block of W. Broadway, where he took off running.

"Lopez Arrelano gave it his best shot to run from the officers, but only succeeded in getting all tired and caught," the department said in a statement. 

Arrelano was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of Felony Eluding, Possession of Stolen Property and Resisting Arrest.

    •   