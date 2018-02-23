Fatal apartment fire at Hartson and Perry on Spokane's lower south hill

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

SPOKANE, Wash.- One person is dead in a fatal fire at the Liberty Park Terrace Apartments on the lower South Hill.



The fire was confined to one apartment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The building was evacuated but everyone has returned back inside. No roads blocked at this time.