2 injured in shooting at Southern Louisiana University

HAMMOND, La. (AP) - Southeastern Louisiana University says two people have suffered non-life threatening injuries after gunshots were fired on campus.
 
In a Friday morning tweet, the school says there's no current threat to campus and university police are investigating the incident.
 
No other details were immediately available.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    •   