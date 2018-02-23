2 injured in shooting at Southern Louisiana University

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

HAMMOND, La. (AP) - Southeastern Louisiana University says two people have suffered non-life threatening injuries after gunshots were fired on campus.



In a Friday morning tweet, the school says there's no current threat to campus and university police are investigating the incident.



No other details were immediately available.

