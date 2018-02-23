Former elementary teacher aide sentenced after molesting 10 girls

Former elementary teacher aide sentenced after molesting 10 girlsPosted: Updated:
Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car
SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom>>
Ohio student arrested for viral Facebook “SHS” threat
SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of you have reached out to KHQ, concerned after you saw a Facebook post that went viral on Wednesday, causing concern across the nation. The post was made under the Facebook profile “Ray Andres.” The person behind the post threatened to bring a gun to school and referred to the school as “SHS.” According to WHIO News, the FBI and Clark County Deputies were able to pinpoint the location of where the social>>
Fatal apartment fire at Hartson and Perry on Spokane's lower south hill
Fatal apartment fire at Hartson and Perry on Spokane's lower south hillSPOKANE, Wash.- One person is dead in a fatal fire at the Liberty Park Terrace Apartments on the lower South Hill. The fire was confined to one apartment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building was evacuated but everyone has returned back inside. No roads blocked at this time.
2 injured in shooting at Southern Louisiana University
HAMMOND, La. (AP) - Southeastern Louisiana University says two people have suffered non-life threatening injuries after gunshots were fired on campus. In a Friday morning tweet, the school says there's no current threat to campus and university police are investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available. (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.>>
Spokane officials push for bill to reduce property crime and auto thefts in Spokane
Spokane, Wash. On Monday, city and county officials traveled to Olympia to push for Senate Bill 5539. Bill 5539, would establish a pilot program for the supervision of those who are convicted of felonies relating to car theft, after being released from prison. Spokane County has the some of highest recorded numbers of property crimes in the country. Spokane comes nearly dead last as one of Washington States least safest cities "If you were to ask any officer working>>
Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects
DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.>>
