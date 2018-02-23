Former elementary teacher aide sentenced after molesting 10 girl - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Former elementary teacher aide sentenced after molesting 10 girls

Posted: Updated:

PERRY, Okla. (AP) - A former teaching assistant who pleaded guilty to molesting 10 girls at an Oklahoma elementary school has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
 
The Oklahoman reports that 86-year-old Arnold Cowen pleaded guilty Thursday to 21 felony counts in a deal with prosecutors. Under the agreement, Cowen will serve at least 8 ½ years in prison with 10 years' probation. He would have to register as a sex offender once released.
 
He was charged last year with inappropriately touching 10 girls ages 10 to 13 at Upper Elementary School in Perry. Cowen also was accused of having more than 100 pornographic images and videos on his home computer.
 
Former Principal Kenda Miller and former math teacher Jeffrey Sullins face misdemeanors accusing them of failing to promptly report accusations against Cowen.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car

    Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:33 PM EST2018-02-23 01:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom 

    >>

  • Ohio student arrested for viral Facebook “SHS” threat

    Ohio student arrested for viral Facebook “SHS” threat

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:32 PM EST2018-02-23 04:32:55 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of you have reached out to KHQ, concerned after you saw a Facebook post that went viral on Wednesday, causing concern across the nation. The post was made under the Facebook profile “Ray Andres.” The person behind the post threatened to bring a gun to school and referred to the school as “SHS.” According to WHIO News, the FBI and Clark County Deputies were able to pinpoint the location of where the social 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of you have reached out to KHQ, concerned after you saw a Facebook post that went viral on Wednesday, causing concern across the nation. The post was made under the Facebook profile “Ray Andres.” The person behind the post threatened to bring a gun to school and referred to the school as “SHS.” According to WHIO News, the FBI and Clark County Deputies were able to pinpoint the location of where the social 

    >>

  • Fatal apartment fire at Hartson and Perry on Spokane's lower south hill

    Fatal apartment fire at Hartson and Perry on Spokane's lower south hill

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:46 AM EST2018-02-23 13:46:40 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash.- One person is dead in a fatal fire at the Liberty Park Terrace Apartments on the lower South Hill. The fire was confined to one apartment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building was evacuated but everyone has returned back inside. No roads blocked at this time. BREAKING: Fatal Apartment Fire at Hartson and Perry>>
    SPOKANE, Wash.- One person is dead in a fatal fire at the Liberty Park Terrace Apartments on the lower South Hill. The fire was confined to one apartment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building was evacuated but everyone has returned back inside. No roads blocked at this time. BREAKING: Fatal Apartment Fire at Hartson and Perry>>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report