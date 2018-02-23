Gucci turns heads for severed head replicas of models on runway

KHQ.COM - Gucci is turning heads for severed heads.



Yes... you heard that right... severed heads. At the brand's Fall-Winter 2018 show in Milan, the catwalk was transformed into a fashion freak show.



Gucci designer Alessandro Michele sent models sashaying down the runway carrying replicas of their own heads.



The fashion show was supposed to be edgy and a bit freaky. The theme of the show mimicked an operating room where spectators were made to feel like they had a front row seat to surgery.



A Rome-based special effects company called Makinarium helped create the heads which took 6 months to make and required 3D scans of the models heads.