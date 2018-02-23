Gucci turns heads for severed head replicas of models on runway - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Gucci turns heads for severed head replicas of models on runway

Posted: Updated:

KHQ.COM - Gucci is turning heads for severed heads.

Yes... you heard that right... severed heads. At the brand's Fall-Winter 2018 show in Milan, the catwalk was transformed into a fashion freak show.

Gucci designer Alessandro Michele sent models sashaying down the runway carrying replicas of their own heads.

The fashion show was supposed to be edgy and a bit freaky. The theme of the show mimicked an operating room where spectators were made to feel like they had a front row seat to surgery.

A Rome-based special effects company called Makinarium helped create the heads which took 6 months to make and required 3D scans of the models heads.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car

    Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:33 PM EST2018-02-23 01:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom 

    >>

  • Ohio student arrested for viral Facebook “SHS” threat

    Ohio student arrested for viral Facebook “SHS” threat

    Thursday, February 22 2018 11:32 PM EST2018-02-23 04:32:55 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of you have reached out to KHQ, concerned after you saw a Facebook post that went viral on Wednesday, causing concern across the nation. The post was made under the Facebook profile “Ray Andres.” The person behind the post threatened to bring a gun to school and referred to the school as “SHS.” According to WHIO News, the FBI and Clark County Deputies were able to pinpoint the location of where the social 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of you have reached out to KHQ, concerned after you saw a Facebook post that went viral on Wednesday, causing concern across the nation. The post was made under the Facebook profile “Ray Andres.” The person behind the post threatened to bring a gun to school and referred to the school as “SHS.” According to WHIO News, the FBI and Clark County Deputies were able to pinpoint the location of where the social 

    >>

  • Fatal apartment fire at Hartson and Perry on Spokane's lower south hill

    Fatal apartment fire at Hartson and Perry on Spokane's lower south hill

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:46 AM EST2018-02-23 13:46:40 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash.- One person is dead in a fatal fire at the Liberty Park Terrace Apartments on the lower South Hill. The fire was confined to one apartment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building was evacuated but everyone has returned back inside. No roads blocked at this time. BREAKING: Fatal Apartment Fire at Hartson and Perry>>
    SPOKANE, Wash.- One person is dead in a fatal fire at the Liberty Park Terrace Apartments on the lower South Hill. The fire was confined to one apartment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building was evacuated but everyone has returned back inside. No roads blocked at this time. BREAKING: Fatal Apartment Fire at Hartson and Perry>>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • President Trump opens up and jokes about his bald spot: "I try like hell to hide it"

    President Trump opens up and jokes about his bald spot: "I try like hell to hide it"

    Friday, February 23 2018 12:25 PM EST2018-02-23 17:25:32 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo.   Speaking before the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday, Trump turned around onstage and smoothed the back of his famous hair.   He said, "I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks." The crowd cheered as Trump glanced at a monitor and added, "Doesn't look bad. Hey, we're hanging in."

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo.   Speaking before the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday, Trump turned around onstage and smoothed the back of his famous hair.   He said, "I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks." The crowd cheered as Trump glanced at a monitor and added, "Doesn't look bad. Hey, we're hanging in."

    >>

  • Florida Governor announces plan to raise age to purchase firearms and place law enforcement in every school

    Florida Governor announces plan to raise age to purchase firearms and place law enforcement in every school

    Friday, February 23 2018 12:04 PM EST2018-02-23 17:04:05 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Florida Governor Rick Scott has made a major announcement about gun control. He just announced that in Florida, the state will require individuals purchasing firearms to be 21-years-old or older. He is also calling for a complete ban of bumpstocks and says there will be mandatory law enforcement at every public school.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Florida Governor Rick Scott has made a major announcement about gun control. He just announced that in Florida, the state will require individuals purchasing firearms to be 21-years-old or older. He is also calling for a complete ban of bumpstocks and says there will be mandatory law enforcement at every public school.

    >>

  • Gucci turns heads for severed head replicas of models on runway

    Gucci turns heads for severed head replicas of models on runway

    Friday, February 23 2018 11:50 AM EST2018-02-23 16:50:27 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Gucci is turning heads for severed heads. Yes... you heard that right... severed heads. At the brand's Fall-Winter 2018 show in Milan, the catwalk was transformed into a fashion freak show. Gucci designer Alessandro Michele sent models sashaying down the runway carrying replicas of their own heads. The fashion show was supposed to be edgy and a bit freaky.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Gucci is turning heads for severed heads. Yes... you heard that right... severed heads. At the brand's Fall-Winter 2018 show in Milan, the catwalk was transformed into a fashion freak show. Gucci designer Alessandro Michele sent models sashaying down the runway carrying replicas of their own heads. The fashion show was supposed to be edgy and a bit freaky.

    >>
    •   