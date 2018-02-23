Man says he kicked Chevy Chase in self-defense in dispute

Man says he kicked Chevy Chase in self-defense in disputePosted: Updated:
Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car
SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom>>
Fatal apartment fire at Hartson and Perry on Spokane's lower south hill
Ohio student arrested for viral Facebook “SHS” threat
SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of you have reached out to KHQ, concerned after you saw a Facebook post that went viral on Wednesday, causing concern across the nation. The post was made under the Facebook profile “Ray Andres.” The person behind the post threatened to bring a gun to school and referred to the school as “SHS.” According to WHIO News, the FBI and Clark County Deputies were able to pinpoint the location of where the social>>
Canadian women's hockey player apologizes for removing medal
KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics. One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday. Larocque says, "It's just so hard.">>
2 injured in shooting at Southern Louisiana University
HAMMOND, La. (AP) - Southeastern Louisiana University says two people have suffered non-life threatening injuries after gunshots were fired on campus. In a Friday morning tweet, the school says there's no current threat to campus and university police are investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available. (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.>>
Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects
DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.>>
How to plan a lovely day that doesn’t bust your budget
So you’ve found someone to spend your life with. Congrats! Now all you have to do is make it official and throw a party. As you plan a wedding, it’s not unusual to watch the cost skyrocket. But weddings can be both memorable and affordable.>>
Man says he kicked Chevy Chase in self-defense in dispute
SOUTH NYACK, N.Y. (AP) - A New York man says he kicked Chevy Chase in self-defense after the comedian climbed into a vehicle and tried to punch him during a profanity-laced traffic dispute. Chase told police he was cut off by another driver on Feb. 9. Thinking his car might be damaged, he followed the car across the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Both drivers pulled over in South Nyack.>>
President Trump opens up and jokes about his bald spot: "I try like hell to hide it"
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he goes to great lengths to hide the bald spot revealed in a recent photo. Speaking before the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday, Trump turned around onstage and smoothed the back of his famous hair. He said, "I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks." The crowd cheered as Trump glanced at a monitor and added, "Doesn't look bad. Hey, we're hanging in.">>
Florida Governor announces plan to raise age to purchase firearms and place law enforcement in every school
KHQ.COM - Florida Governor Rick Scott has made a major announcement about gun control. He just announced that in Florida, the state will require individuals purchasing firearms to be 21-years-old or older. He is also calling for a complete ban of bumpstocks and says there will be mandatory law enforcement at every public school.>>
Gucci turns heads for severed head replicas of models on runway
KHQ.COM - Gucci is turning heads for severed heads. Yes... you heard that right... severed heads. At the brand's Fall-Winter 2018 show in Milan, the catwalk was transformed into a fashion freak show. Gucci designer Alessandro Michele sent models sashaying down the runway carrying replicas of their own heads. The fashion show was supposed to be edgy and a bit freaky.>>
Canadian women's hockey player apologizes for removing medal
KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics. One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday. Larocque says, "It's just so hard.">>
Germany knocks Canada out of men's hockey in semifinal upset
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) - Germany has knocked Canada out of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympics with a shocking 4-3 upset in the semifinals. Brooks Macek, Matthias Plachta, Frank Mauer and Patrick Hager scored as Germany got off to a fast start. Canada trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before battling back to cut the deficit to one in the third period.>>
2 injured in shooting at Southern Louisiana University
HAMMOND, La. (AP) - Southeastern Louisiana University says two people have suffered non-life threatening injuries after gunshots were fired on campus. In a Friday morning tweet, the school says there's no current threat to campus and university police are investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available. (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.>>
Fatal apartment fire at Hartson and Perry on Spokane's lower south hill
Trump calls on Mexico to block MS-13 gang members
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is calling on Mexico to block MS-13 gang members from traveling through their country on the way to the U.S. Trump tweets that gang members are being removed "by the thousands" by federal law enforcement agents, "but these killers come back in from El Salvador, and through Mexico, like water.">>
