Mad Minute stories from Friday, February 23rd

PARIS (AP) - French customs officers have found an impressionist painting by Edgar Degas stowed on a bus, more than eight years after it was reported stolen.

The French Culture Ministry said Friday that customs agents in Marne-la-Vallee were surprised to find a work of art bearing the signature "Degas" inside a suitcase in the bus' luggage compartment. The ministry says none of the passengers claimed the suitcase during the Feb. 16 search.

Experts verified the artwork as Degas' "Les Choristes" ("The Chorus Singers"), which depicts a scene from Mozart's opera "Don Giovanni."

The painting was stolen from a Marseille museum in 2009 while on loan from Paris' Musee d'Orsay.

French Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen said she was delighted by the recovery of a work "whose disappearance represented a heavy loss for the French impressionist heritage."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey archbishop raised a few eyebrows when he tweeted "Nighty-night, baby. I love you," but his spokesman says it was an errant message intended for his sister.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin's spokesman says the leader of the Newark Roman Catholic archdiocese later deleted Wednesday's tweet because it was being misinterpreted.

Spokesman Jim Goodness says Tobin has eight younger sisters and "they're all his baby sisters." Goodness said he doesn't know how the siblings were communicating before the message was tweeted out. Tobin's Twitter account shows he tweets infrequently.

The full tweet read: "Supposed to be airborne in 10 minutes. Nighty-night, baby. I love you."

The 65-year-old Tobin was installed as Newark's archbishop in January 2017.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man crashed his vehicle into another car, got out, stripped naked, fired a gun into the air and ran off into the woods in North Carolina.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets the unnamed driver was speeding down a major Wilmington street Thursday night when he crashed. Brewer says the man fired a gun four to five times into the air before fleeing into the nearby woods, but then returned and put his clothes back on.

No possible motive for this series of actions has been provided.

Deputies took the man into custody when he emerged from the woods. He's been charged with going armed to the terror of the public, and additional charges are pending.

No one was injured.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HONOLULU (AP) - A renowned 67-year-old bird is a mother again.

Hawaii News Now reported Thursday that the albatross named Wisdom is the world's oldest known wild breeding bird.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials said Wisdom welcomed her new chick Feb. 6 at the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge.

Midway Atoll and Battle of Midway National Memorial in the Papahanaumokuakea (pah-pah-hah-NOW'-moh-koo-ah-KAY'-ah) Marine National Monument are home to more than 3 million seabirds. The birds return each year to rest, lay eggs and raise chicks.

Kelly Goodale, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Refuge biologist, says Midway Atoll is home to countless generations of albatrosses.

Wisdom and her mate welcomed their last chick in 2017. Scientists believe Wisdom has successfully raised more than 30 chicks.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An employee at a New Jersey cemetery almost joined those six feet under on Tuesday when he became trapped inside a grave he was digging.

Peter Ferencze, 59, was digging a grave at Hanover Cemetery in East Hanover when an 800-pound concrete burial vault cover "fell in" around 10 a.m., a spokesperson told the Daily Record.

Ferencze was pinned at the bottom of the open grave by the slab of concrete, the spokesperson said.

Law enforcement and public safety officials rushed to the grave to dig him out and reportedly used straps to manually lift the vault cover high enough to free Ferencze from the grave.

The cemetery worker was treated at the scene and later released from a nearby hospital.

A coworker, according to the Record, was also treated at the hospital.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week, Chinese tourists have been flocking to Japan for the Lunar New Year holiday.

That's been pushing up travel-related spending, but it's also creating "a situation" at the gateway to Tokyo.

A suitcase is a companion for any traveler, but there's a "case" that's becoming a problem at Narita airport.

Visitors are abandoning their suitcases, damaged ones are being left by trash cans.

At the lost and found, there are piles of them, and rows of small and large sized carry-on bags.

Officials at the airport say they're required to keep them for 3 months.

While some travelers are all set to check-in their bags, others can be seen opening their luggage to organize their belongings.

Many people seem to break their bags while they are packing.

Some shopkeepers are trying to help, and the airport luggage store began a new service to assist tourists.

If a customer buys a suitcase at the store, they will dispose of their old one for free.

Abandoning suitcases has become an issue at hotels, too.

If they need to, the hotel offers to dispose them for a thousand yen (about 10 dollars) each.

As the number of tourists continues to rise in Japan, "the case of the suitcase" is an issue we must tackle promptly.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Medford, Ore. - Medford Police were able to track down a burglary suspect early Thursday morning by following footprints in the freshly fallen snow.

"Definitely a bad morning to commit a burglary," Lt. Kerry Curtis said.

Officers arrested Mickey Galatz on charges of theft, burglary, and criminal mischief, after police say he stole a compressor from Rogue Automotive. Police were notified of an alarm sounding at the business around 5:30 am. After responding, they noticed a set of footprints, and wheel tracks in the snow.

"We were able to follow those tracks, they took us right to a residence on North Central, and at that point we actually saw, we could see in a back shed the air compressor covered in snow," Lt. Kerry Curtis said.

As a result, Galatz and the compressor were both taken into police custody. While the snow cleared the path to this arrest, police say Rogue Automotive has the right idea to protect their business year round.

"Had there not been snow, we would have still had that video surveillance, and that would aid in our investigation," Lt. Kerry Curtis said. "It probably wouldn't have been solved as quickly, but it certainly was a useful tool."

The investigation is still open. Detectives are working to determine if Galatz is connected to other recent burglaries. If you have any information, you're asked to call police.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Sky News)Firefighters have warned of the dangers of mishandling tools after a man's genitals became trapped in a ring spanner.

Crews were called to assist A&E staff with a patient at Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, south Wales, on Wednesday.

They had to use their cutting equipment to remove the steel tool.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service issued a warning on social media afterwards.

"If you're using tools, make sure you're handling as the manufacturer recommends," it tweeted.

"Crews from Maindee and Malpas had to release a steel ring spanner from a man who took tightening nuts to a new level earlier."

The post has since been removed.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Sky News) A blind man is to become the first person in the UK to get a guide horse, because he is scared of dogs.

Mohammed Salim Patel, 23, has a degenerative condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa, and had given up hope of having a guide animal as he has a phobia of dogs.

But in a couple of years he'll have his own miniature horse to help him around the streets of his hometown Blackburn, in Lancashire.

Digby, an eight-month-old American miniature horse, is being trained for Mr Patel by Katy Smith, from Northallerton in North Yorkshire.

His training will take another couple of years but Digby will be able to help his owner in much the same way as a guide dog.

"I have always loved horses but it is good to see the benefits for people who are visually impaired," Mr Patel told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"He needs to get used to being out and about in Blackburn.

"I also think I will have to give myself an extra hour to try to get around my daily routine as people will all want to come and see it and touch it."

Horses have a longer lifespan than dogs, living to be between 45 and 50 years old, which some have argued makes them a more appropriate lifelong companion for blind people.

Ms Smith, who runs KL Pony Therapy, said: "You may have to have two or three guide dogs and then you have to think about the emotional bond to them.

"Another thing is that people may have an allergy, phobia or for health reasons and it is a choice for people."

She added that Digby wears nappies and is toilet trained.

Mr Patel told The Guardian that despite only having met Digby once before their last training session in Blackburn, his future furry companion remembered him well.

He added: "He rubbed his neck against my leg and stood next to me, which apparently is a sign.

"I'm amazed at how good his temperament is, despite the fact he's only eight months old."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Snapchat and Instagram filters are changing the way young people look at themselves.

A new phenomenon of using filtered selfies as a guide for plastic surgeons is on the rise, and has been coined "Snapchat Dysmorphia" by Dr. Matthew Schulman, a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City.

The filters - an effect that can transform the users facial features, typically by smoothing skin and enlarging eyes and lips - have been accused of making people forget what they truly look like.

"There's an issue with losing perspective on what you actually look like, and it's not something we talk about much," Renee Engeln, professor of psychology at Northwestern University, and author of Beauty Sick: How the Cultural Obsession with Appearance Hurts Girls and Women, said to the Huffington Post.

"It's not enough to have to compare yourself to these perfected images of models, but now you've got this daily comparison of your real self to this intentional or unintentional fake self that you present on social media. It's just one more way to feel like your falling short every day," Engeln added.

"We're at a new level when we actually lose touch with our own face or look surprised when we look in the mirror," she said.

So more are turning to plastic surgery to make that Snapchat filter face a permanent look.

"Everybody basically is using a filter on their own and they're either taking that next step to bring it to me saying, 'Hey, this is what I want to look like,' Schulman said to the Post.

Though Engeln points out, seeking smooth and blemish-free skin isn't a new concept from the social media age.

"They're not changing the content of our beauty standards," she said to the Post. "They're just making images of it more widely available."

Dr. Michelle Yagoda, a facial plastic surgeon in New York City, told the Post that constantly seeing altered selfies could have serious negative effects on people's self-esteem, but doesn't think that many will be affected by the syndrome.

"I think any time you're able to shade out imperfections and make a better picture of yourself, it affects the way we see each other and the way we see ourselves," she said. "I think this is a real problem, but I doubt that it's going to be significantly affecting more people than regular body dysmorphic disorder does."

Currently body dysmorphia disorder affects 1.7 to 2.4 percent of the population.

