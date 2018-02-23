Officials close schools in Blaine, Bremerton after threat

(AP) - Schools in the northwest Washington town of Blaine were closed after receiving a threat that authorities later determined was not credible.



The Bellingham Herald reports that officials said an email was received late Thursday warning of a "threat to safety of those on the Blaine campus."



Officials closed all schools on Friday.



Later Friday, school officials and Blaine Police said they were confident the warning of violence mirrored a threat that authorities said originated in New Mexico and referenced a "BHS." The person suspected of producing the threat has been taken into custody.



Bremerton High School also canceled classes Friday, believing the acronym to be connected to the schools.



Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

