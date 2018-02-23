Driver loses control on Highway 97, lands in Entiat River

A driver ended up in the Entiat River after losing control on Highway 97 Thursday.

Washington State Patrol said that 34-year-old Vanessa Ingham from Tacoma, was just four miles north of Entiat when she lost control of her Mitsubishi Lancer while entering a corner.

The car rotated sideways and went off the roadway, going over railroad tracks and down an embankment to the river.

Ingham was transported to Central Washington Hospital. Troopers say she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The car was totaled. The crash is still under investigation.