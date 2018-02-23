$1M bail for Kent man accused of attack at espresso stand

(AP) - A Kent man accused of trying to rape a bikini-clad barista at an espresso stand is being held in King County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.



KOMO News reports that Michael Reynolds waived his right to appear in court Thursday. A judge found probable cause to hold him on investigation of burglary, assault and attempted rape.



Court records show that Kent Police arrested him Wednesday after getting tips from co-workers, relatives and a state corrections officer.



Police say surveillance photo shows Reynolds inside the Hottie Shots espresso Tuesday where he is accused of attacking the 30-year-old barista.



The woman told KOMO News that he jumped through the stand window and threatened to kill her with a knife. She says he forced her down an alley and tried to rape her. She says she fought back and escaped when a car pulled up to the espresso stand.



Records show Reynolds is under supervision by the state Department of Corrections.

