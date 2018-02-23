Spokane teen serves as page for Sen. Baumgartner - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane teen serves as page for Sen. Baumgartner

OLYMPIA, Wash. -

Melissa Harris, a junior at Lewis and Clark High School, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Melissa was one of 33 students who served as Senate pages for the seventh week of the 2018 legislative session.

She was sponsored by Sen. Michael Baumgartner, R-Spokane who represents the 6th legislative district. Sen. Baumgartner serves Spokane County including the cities of Spokane, Airway Heights, Cheney and Medical.

"Melissa was a great page, we're glad we got to host her this week," Baumgartner said. "I'm glad she had a good time and hope she learned a lot while she was here."

The Senate Page Program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students transport documents between offices, as well as deliver messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

"I joined the page program because I thought it would be a unique experience and a great opportunity to learn new things and meet new people," Melissa said. Her favorite part was getting to meet people from all parts of the state.

Melissa, the 16-year-old daughter of Michael and Moniave Harris of Spokane, enjoys volunteering, tennis, photography, tap dance and ASB.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: http://leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/

    •   