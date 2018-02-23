Spokane Valley Firefighters battle stubborn attic fire in Greenacres

Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) and Spokane County Fire District 8 units responded to a reported garage fire in the 20000 block of East 8th Avenue shortly before 11:15 am on Friday. The first SVFD unit on the scene observed smoke coming from the attic of a detached two-car garage and upgraded the incident to a working fire, bringing more resources to the scene.

Firefighters took an offensive approach, working inside and outside the structure to contain and extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading to a house located six feet away. They pulled the ceiling down inside the garage and pulled the soffits off outside to locate and extinguish the fire.

The homeowner was inside the garage working on a project when a passerby knocked on the door and alerted him to smoke and flames visible from the attic and roof. There was no smoke inside the garage. The man escaped unharmed.

A total of 12 apparatus, command and support vehicles responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. A large hole in the roof of the garage was boarded up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages are estimated at $15,000.

Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents to have chimneys and fireplaces inspected and cleaned annually by a certified chimney specialist to prevent fire or carbon monoxide poisoning. Check flues regularly for any obstructions such as squirrel or bird nests, debris, etc.