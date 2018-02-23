Basketball-sized wasp nest removed from Spokane veteran's walls - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Basketball-sized wasp nest removed from Spokane veteran's walls

Posted: Updated:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Two massive wasp's nests have been removed from a local veteran's walls after a "Help Me Hayley" report from January.

"If I had to guess, I'd say he was dealing with between 6,000 to 10,000 wasps between the two nests," said Ray Vanderlouw with Pointe Pest Control. "They were side by side and each was about half the size as this sofa cushion."

The removal comes after months of stress from Robert Storm.

“I’ve met my match here,” he said back in January. “The (yellow jacket) nests are in the wall or the attic space above in the kitchen. I’ve killed about 400 since October. I suffer from PTSD, things like this, it builds anxiety. That is tough to deal with."

Especially because he is deathly allergic to the yellow jackets.

“Every time I come down the steps, I am worried I am going to step on one, he said in January. “I’ve already gotten stung once. I have epi-pens, but I’ve already gone through two full boxes of them.”

Storm keeps his house down to a chilly 55 degrees, and while the buzzing has slowed, he knows it's not for long.

”It is like a ticking time bomb,” he said. “I don't have anywhere else to go. I need a lot of help.”

When Hayley reached out to Pointe Pest Control looking for help for Robert, their staff agreed without hesitation. They said the issue of yellow jackets invading homes in the cold months happens more than many might think.

“Around here, it's way common,” Vanderlouw said.

Storm said he's looking forward to a worry free night of sleep.

If you want Hayley's help, just search Hayley Guenthner KHQ on facebook and send her a message.

