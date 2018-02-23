Kids walk home due to crowded bus - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Kids walk home due to crowded bus

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
School bus crash in Rathdrum, ID School bus crash in Rathdrum, ID
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going,  and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry about my kid coming home when she is not even of age to make her own decisions.” 

As a father, Hein was concerned for his daughter and others safety after hearing about this, “Now she has to watch out for other people, the slippery roads. She could hurt herself, there could be something happening to where somebody is running from the police and my daughter, and whoever kid is out there is now in the hands of people that are trying to get away from somebody,"  Hein said.

But when KHQ contacted the school district, they told us that the kids on the bus became impatient while waiting for a second bus.  Those five students wanted off the overcrowded one, "Students were getting impatient waiting for the second bus because they were the only bus there and everyone else had left and started asking the bus driver if they could walk," said West Valley School District spokeswoman Sue Shields.

The bus driver agreed with the five students and told them they could only walk home only if they had permission from a parent “Children that got off, signed their name, and signed yes I have parent permission. Well, they all did that as did this student and so he was under the impression she had talked to her family, and they knew she was walking," added Shields.
 
All that Justin wants is for this to not happen again to any child taking the bus  "Our kids are important you know they are our future, and when it comes down to our kids you're going to see a parent get very very upset,"

The school district has reviewed its policy and will make sure there will not be any more overcrowding on buses. They have also changed the procedure that they will not let any student off the bus even if they claim and say that they have parent permission they won't let them off unless the parent is present.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car

    Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car

    Thursday, February 22 2018 8:33 PM EST2018-02-23 01:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom 

    >>

  • Fatal apartment fire at Hartson and Perry on Spokane's lower south hill

    Fatal apartment fire at Hartson and Perry on Spokane's lower south hill

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:46 AM EST2018-02-23 13:46:40 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash.- One person is dead in a fatal fire at the Liberty Park Terrace Apartments on the lower South Hill. The fire was confined to one apartment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building was evacuated but everyone has returned back inside. No roads blocked at this time. BREAKING: Fatal Apartment Fire at Hartson and Perry>>
    SPOKANE, Wash.- One person is dead in a fatal fire at the Liberty Park Terrace Apartments on the lower South Hill. The fire was confined to one apartment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building was evacuated but everyone has returned back inside. No roads blocked at this time. BREAKING: Fatal Apartment Fire at Hartson and Perry>>

  • Canadian women's hockey player apologizes for removing medal

    Canadian women's hockey player apologizes for removing medal

    Friday, February 23 2018 10:49 AM EST2018-02-23 15:49:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics.   One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday.   Larocque says, "It's just so hard."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics.   One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday.   Larocque says, "It's just so hard."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Kids walk home due to crowded bus

    Kids walk home due to crowded bus

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:18 PM EST2018-02-24 01:18:23 GMT
    School bus crash in Rathdrum, IDSchool bus crash in Rathdrum, ID
    School bus crash in Rathdrum, IDSchool bus crash in Rathdrum, ID

    Spokane Valley, Wash. As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going,  and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry

    >>

    Spokane Valley, Wash. As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going,  and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry

    >>

  • Riverfront Park hopes to re-open Ice Ribbon in early March

    Riverfront Park hopes to re-open Ice Ribbon in early March

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:59 PM EST2018-02-24 00:59:46 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. Riverfront Park crews and contractors continue to work to re-open the Ice Ribbon after a mechanical flaw was detected in one of the ice-making components. The goal is to re-open ice skating in early March. A vessel that held ammonia – key to forming and maintaining ice – developed a crack and needed to be replaced. In addition, a test of the entire refrigeration system was completed to ensure the damage was confined to one vessel. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. Riverfront Park crews and contractors continue to work to re-open the Ice Ribbon after a mechanical flaw was detected in one of the ice-making components. The goal is to re-open ice skating in early March. A vessel that held ammonia – key to forming and maintaining ice – developed a crack and needed to be replaced. In addition, a test of the entire refrigeration system was completed to ensure the damage was confined to one vessel. 

    >>

  • Feed the hungry during Inlander Restaurant Week

    Feed the hungry during Inlander Restaurant Week

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:54 PM EST2018-02-24 00:54:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This year, there are more ways than ever before to feed the hungry while participating in Inlander Restaurant Week, Feb. 22-March 3. Inlander Restaurant Week is debuting a new initiative, called Everyone Eats , which will allow diners at select restaurants to make a direct donation to Second Harvest on their Inlander Restaurant Week bills. The following restaurants are participating in the donation program: The Backyard Public House Blackbird Tavern + Kitchen

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This year, there are more ways than ever before to feed the hungry while participating in Inlander Restaurant Week, Feb. 22-March 3. Inlander Restaurant Week is debuting a new initiative, called Everyone Eats , which will allow diners at select restaurants to make a direct donation to Second Harvest on their Inlander Restaurant Week bills. The following restaurants are participating in the donation program: The Backyard Public House Blackbird Tavern + Kitchen

    >>
    •   