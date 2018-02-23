Kids walk home due to crowded bus

As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going, and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry about my kid coming home when she is not even of age to make her own decisions.”

As a father, Hein was concerned for his daughter and others safety after hearing about this, “Now she has to watch out for other people, the slippery roads. She could hurt herself, there could be something happening to where somebody is running from the police and my daughter, and whoever kid is out there is now in the hands of people that are trying to get away from somebody," Hein said.

But when KHQ contacted the school district, they told us that the kids on the bus became impatient while waiting for a second bus. Those five students wanted off the overcrowded one, "Students were getting impatient waiting for the second bus because they were the only bus there and everyone else had left and started asking the bus driver if they could walk," said West Valley School District spokeswoman Sue Shields.

The bus driver agreed with the five students and told them they could only walk home only if they had permission from a parent “Children that got off, signed their name, and signed yes I have parent permission. Well, they all did that as did this student and so he was under the impression she had talked to her family, and they knew she was walking," added Shields.



All that Justin wants is for this to not happen again to any child taking the bus "Our kids are important you know they are our future, and when it comes down to our kids you're going to see a parent get very very upset,"

The school district has reviewed its policy and will make sure there will not be any more overcrowding on buses. They have also changed the procedure that they will not let any student off the bus even if they claim and say that they have parent permission they won't let them off unless the parent is present.