Kids walk home due to crowded bus

Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car
SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom>>
Fatal apartment fire at Hartson and Perry on Spokane's lower south hill
Canadian women's hockey player apologizes for removing medal
KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics. One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday. Larocque says, "It's just so hard.">>
Ohio student arrested for viral Facebook “SHS” threat
SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of you have reached out to KHQ, concerned after you saw a Facebook post that went viral on Wednesday, causing concern across the nation. The post was made under the Facebook profile “Ray Andres.” The person behind the post threatened to bring a gun to school and referred to the school as “SHS.” According to WHIO News, the FBI and Clark County Deputies were able to pinpoint the location of where the social>>
2 injured in shooting at Southern Louisiana University
HAMMOND, La. (AP) - Southeastern Louisiana University says two people have suffered non-life threatening injuries after gunshots were fired on campus. In a Friday morning tweet, the school says there's no current threat to campus and university police are investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available. (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.>>
Deer Park homeowner tied up, robbed at gunpoint; deputies search for suspects
DEER PARK, Wash. - The Sevens County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects and a vehicle in a recent home invasion robbery. Deputies report that on February 12 around 6:45, they responded to a report of a robbery that took place on McKenzie Woolard Rd. in the Deer Park area. Two men and a women forced their way into the victim's home at gunpoint, tied the victim up, and stole numerous items including guns and the victim's debit card.>>
Kids walk home due to crowded bus
Spokane Valley, Wash. As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going, and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry>>
Riverfront Park hopes to re-open Ice Ribbon in early March
SPOKANE, Wash. Riverfront Park crews and contractors continue to work to re-open the Ice Ribbon after a mechanical flaw was detected in one of the ice-making components. The goal is to re-open ice skating in early March. A vessel that held ammonia – key to forming and maintaining ice – developed a crack and needed to be replaced. In addition, a test of the entire refrigeration system was completed to ensure the damage was confined to one vessel.>>
Feed the hungry during Inlander Restaurant Week
SPOKANE, Wash. - This year, there are more ways than ever before to feed the hungry while participating in Inlander Restaurant Week, Feb. 22-March 3. Inlander Restaurant Week is debuting a new initiative, called Everyone Eats , which will allow diners at select restaurants to make a direct donation to Second Harvest on their Inlander Restaurant Week bills. The following restaurants are participating in the donation program: The Backyard Public House Blackbird Tavern + Kitchen>>
A quest for adventure: Learning to fly at Spokane's only flight school
SPOKANE, Wash. - Northwest Flight School in Spokane has been working out of Felts Field since 2015. They have been the only flight school in Spokane since 2011. This year they are carrying a new title with them, Cirrus Training Center of the Year for North America. For years they have been training and teaching with the Cirrus Aircraft and this year their hard work has paid off with the award.>>
Basketball-sized wasp nest removed from Spokane veteran's walls
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two massive wasp's nests have been removed from a local veteran's walls after a "Help Me Hayley" report from January. "If I had to guess, I'd say he was dealing with between 6,000 to 10,000 wasps between the two nests," said Ray Vanderlouw with Pointe Pest Control. "They were side by side and each was about half the size as this sofa cushion." The removal comes after months of stress from Robert Storm. “I’ve met my>>
Spokane Valley Firefighters battle stubborn attic fire in Greenacres
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) and Spokane County Fire District 8 units responded to a reported garage fire in the 20000 block of East 8th Avenue shortly before 11:15 am on Friday. The first SVFD unit on the scene observed smoke coming from the attic of a detached two-car garage and upgraded the incident to a working fire, bringing more resources to the scene. Firefighters took an offensive approach,>>
Spokane teen serves as page for Sen. Baumgartner
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Melissa Harris, a junior at Lewis and Clark High School, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Melissa was one of 33 students who served as Senate pages for the seventh week of the 2018 legislative session. She was sponsored by Sen. Michael Baumgartner, R-Spokane who represents the 6th legislative district. Sen. Baumgartner serves Spokane County including the cities of Spokane, Airway Heights, Cheney and Medical.>>
US gymnasts say sport is rife with verbal and emotional abuse
(AP) - They were little girls with dreams of Olympic gold when they started in gymnastics. Now they're women with lifelong injuries, anxiety and eating disorders. Former U.S. gymnasts and coaches interviewed by The Associated Press described a culture rife with verbal and emotional abuse. They say girls were forced to train with injuries and broken bones. They say the culture was tacitly endorsed by USA Gymnastics and institutionalized by former star coaches ...>>
$1M bail for Kent man accused of attack at espresso stand
KENT, Wash. (AP) - A Kent man accused of trying to rape a bikini-clad barista at an espresso stand is being held in King County jail in lieu of $1 million bail. KOMO News reports that Michael Reynolds waived his right to appear in court Thursday. A judge found probable cause to hold him on investigation of burglary, assault and attempted rape. Court records show that Kent Police arrested him Wednesday after getting tips from co-workers, relatives and a state corrections ...>>
Driver loses control on Highway 97, lands in Entiat River
ENTIAT, Wash. - A driver ended up in the Entiat River after losing control on Highway 97 Thursday. Washington State Patrol said that 34-year-old Vanessa Ingham from Tacoma, was just four miles north of Entiat when she lost control of her Mitsubishi Lancer while entering a corner. The car rotated sideways and went off the roadway, going over railroad tracks and down an embankment to the river. Ingham was transported to Central Washington Hospital.>>
