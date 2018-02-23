One dead, one injured in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park

UPDATE:

Washington State Patrol has confirmed that one person died and another injured in a crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park Friday evening. Troopers are working to clear the scene. The roadway should be back open soon.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park.

Troopers said they are working to rescue two people who were trapped as a result of the crash Friday evening.

Two cars were involved and troopers said there are serious injuries.

Highway 395 is blocked in both directions, no word on when it will reopen.

Traffic is being diverted southbound at Owens and northbound at Burrows.

Avoid the area if possible.