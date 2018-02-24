Liquor store clerks shoot armed robbery suspect, fight over gun

The owner of an Oklahoma liquor store has released graphic surveillance video showing a violent run-in with an armed robber.

KTUL reports that police responded to Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa Thursday evening after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect several times. The suspect took off before officers arrived, but he later showed up at a nearby hospital.

Police identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee, and believe he is connected to 10 other robberies in the area. Officers told KTUL that Lee walked into the liquor store Thursday evening with a shotgun and demanded money.

Surveillance video shows the suspect behind the counter before walking out of the camera's view. The owner and her daughter both grab their guns, and when the suspect returns, the owner opens fire.

KTUL reports that the owner suffered a gash to the head, which required staples. Both she and her daughter declined an interview with the news station, but gave them permission to share the video. The owner's son said their guns saved their lives.

The suspect remains in critical condition at the hospital.

The liquor store was back open Friday.

WARNING: This video contains graphic images and some viewers may find it disturbing. Watch at your own discretion.