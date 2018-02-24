Two kids try 'tall man' trick to sneak into 'Black Panther' movie

Two kids try 'tall man' trick to sneak into 'Black Panther' moviePosted: Updated:
Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car
SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom>>
Fatal apartment fire at Hartson and Perry on Spokane's lower south hill
Canadian women's hockey player apologizes for removing medal
KHQ.COM - The Canadian women's hockey team wept on the ice as they accepted their silver medals after losing to the Americans at the Pyeongchang Olympics. One Canadian player, Jocelyne Larocque, took her medal off immediately and held it in her hands as the Americans stood nearby awaiting their gold Thursday. Larocque says, "It's just so hard.">>
Ohio student arrested for viral Facebook “SHS” threat
SPOKANE, Wash. - Many of you have reached out to KHQ, concerned after you saw a Facebook post that went viral on Wednesday, causing concern across the nation. The post was made under the Facebook profile “Ray Andres.” The person behind the post threatened to bring a gun to school and referred to the school as “SHS.” According to WHIO News, the FBI and Clark County Deputies were able to pinpoint the location of where the social>>
Police: Mother of baby found in freezing car will not face charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - We have new information on the baby left in a cold car that we told you about Thursday. The mother will not be facing any charges because a police report was never made. Windy Delandro came across the baby snapped a picture, telling us she was shocked at what she was seeing. Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks.The mother was inside a store shopping.>>
2 injured in shooting at Southern Louisiana University
HAMMOND, La. (AP) - Southeastern Louisiana University says two people have suffered non-life threatening injuries after gunshots were fired on campus. In a Friday morning tweet, the school says there's no current threat to campus and university police are investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available. (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.>>
One dead, one injured in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park
DEER PARK, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park. WSP officials said they were working to rescue two people who were trapped as a result of the crash Friday evening. Troopers said two cars were involved and there are serious injuries. Highway 395 is blocked in both directions. Traffic is being divert southbound at Owens and northbound at Burrows. Avoid the area if possible.>>
Brothers reunited after 50 years, thanks to online ancestry website
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a reunion decades in the making. Two brothers separated as babies have been brought back together in Spokane by the power of the internet. KHQ sat down with them after they met in person for the first time in more than 50 years. For more than half a century, Nick Nickelson didn't know his older brother David Johnson existed. He had been adopted when he was less than a year old. "My parents had no clue,">>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, February 23rd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, February 23rd.>>
Two kids try 'tall man' trick to sneak into 'Black Panther' movie
CARSON, Ca. - Two kids eager to see Marvel's "Black Panther" reached into their creative pockets to try and receive a discounted price for admission last weekend, and quickly became a viral sensation. Twitter user Pillsbury posted a video Friday showing himself and another friend disguised as a "tall man" — the disguise where two children stand on top of one another in a large trench coat with some sort of hat — at a movie theater. Their>>
Liquor store clerks shoot armed robbery suspect, fight over gun
TULSA, Okla. - The owner of an Oklahoma liquor store has released graphic surveillance video showing a violent run-in with an armed robber. KTUL reports that police responded to Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa Thursday evening after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect several times. The suspect took off before officers arrived, but he later showed up at a nearby hospital. Police identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee, and>>
Washington House passes bump stock ban
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington House amended and passed a bill to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly. The bill moved on a 56-41 vote Friday after the chamber accepted an amendment that would allow the Washington State Patrol to set up a "buy back" program for people who already own the devices, known as bump stocks. The measure now heads for a final vote in the Senate, which passed the underlying measure last month on a>>
Charity organization helps Idaho father gain freedom with all-terrain wheelchair
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Being a dad is a full-time job, but Michael Hrehor always finds time to play with his kids. He’s a fun-loving father, but playtime can sometimes be cut short. “At first I just got viral meningitis, thought I got over it, but then about 10 years later I had viral meningitis again,” Hrehor said, “and they said 'hey, you have recurring viral meningitis' and I said ‘that's a thing?’” Hrehor has lived>>
Kids walk home due to crowded bus
Spokane Valley, Wash. As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going, and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry>>
Riverfront Park hopes to re-open Ice Ribbon in early March
SPOKANE, Wash. Riverfront Park crews and contractors continue to work to re-open the Ice Ribbon after a mechanical flaw was detected in one of the ice-making components. The goal is to re-open ice skating in early March. A vessel that held ammonia – key to forming and maintaining ice – developed a crack and needed to be replaced. In addition, a test of the entire refrigeration system was completed to ensure the damage was confined to one vessel.>>
Feed the hungry during Inlander Restaurant Week
SPOKANE, Wash. - This year, there are more ways than ever before to feed the hungry while participating in Inlander Restaurant Week, Feb. 22-March 3. Inlander Restaurant Week is debuting a new initiative, called Everyone Eats , which will allow diners at select restaurants to make a direct donation to Second Harvest on their Inlander Restaurant Week bills. The following restaurants are participating in the donation program: The Backyard Public House Blackbird Tavern + Kitchen>>
