Two kids try 'tall man' trick to sneak into 'Black Panther' movie

Two kids eager to see Marvel's "Black Panther" reached into their creative pockets to try and receive a discounted price for admission last weekend, and quickly became a viral sensation.

Twitter user Pillsbury posted a video Friday showing himself and another friend disguised as a "tall man" — the disguise where two children stand on top of one another in a large trench coat with some sort of hat — at a movie theater. Their aesthetic, which resembled someone noticeably taller than anyone else in line, garnered a few laughs from bystanders.

Unfortunately for them, the ticket counter attendant found it less amusing.

"We tried getting the two for one special at black panther," said Pillsbury in his tweet. "The manager was not having it."

KHQ's night side team decided to give it a try...do you think it's convincing?