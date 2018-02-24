Trump talks new gun measures, gun owners talk ‘betrayal’Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Kids walk home due to crowded bus
Kids walk home due to crowded bus
Spokane Valley, Wash. As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going, and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry>>
Spokane Valley, Wash. As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going, and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry>>
One dead, one injured in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park
One dead, one injured in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park
DEER PARK, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park. WSP officials said they were working to rescue two people who were trapped as a result of the crash Friday evening. Troopers said two cars were involved and there are serious injuries. Highway 395 is blocked in both directions. Traffic is being divert southbound at Owens and northbound at Burrows. Avoid the area if possible.>>
DEER PARK, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park. WSP officials said they were working to rescue two people who were trapped as a result of the crash Friday evening. Troopers said two cars were involved and there are serious injuries. Highway 395 is blocked in both directions. Traffic is being divert southbound at Owens and northbound at Burrows. Avoid the area if possible.>>
Liquor store clerks shoot armed robbery suspect, fight over gun
Liquor store clerks shoot armed robbery suspect, fight over gun
TULSA, Okla. - The owner of an Oklahoma liquor store has released graphic surveillance video showing a violent run-in with an armed robber. KTUL reports that police responded to Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa Thursday evening after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect several times. The suspect took off before officers arrived, but he later showed up at a nearby hospital. Police identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee, and>>
TULSA, Okla. - The owner of an Oklahoma liquor store has released graphic surveillance video showing a violent run-in with an armed robber. KTUL reports that police responded to Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa Thursday evening after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect several times. The suspect took off before officers arrived, but he later showed up at a nearby hospital. Police identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee, and>>
Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car
Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car
SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom>>
Brothers reunited after 50 years, thanks to online ancestry website
Brothers reunited after 50 years, thanks to online ancestry website
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a reunion decades in the making. Two brothers separated as babies have been brought back together in Spokane by the power of the internet. KHQ sat down with them after they met in person for the first time in more than 50 years. For more than half a century, Nick Nickelson didn't know his older brother David Johnson existed. He had been adopted when he was less than a year old. "My parents had no clue,">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a reunion decades in the making. Two brothers separated as babies have been brought back together in Spokane by the power of the internet. KHQ sat down with them after they met in person for the first time in more than 50 years. For more than half a century, Nick Nickelson didn't know his older brother David Johnson existed. He had been adopted when he was less than a year old. "My parents had no clue,">>
Police: Mother of baby found in freezing car will not face charges
Police: Mother of baby found in freezing car will not face charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - We have new information on the baby left in a cold car that we told you about Thursday. The mother will not be facing any charges because a police report was never made. Windy Delandro came across the baby snapped a picture, telling us she was shocked at what she was seeing. Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks.The mother was inside a store shopping.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - We have new information on the baby left in a cold car that we told you about Thursday. The mother will not be facing any charges because a police report was never made. Windy Delandro came across the baby snapped a picture, telling us she was shocked at what she was seeing. Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks.The mother was inside a store shopping.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Trump talks new gun measures, gun owners talk ‘betrayal’
Trump talks new gun measures, gun owners talk ‘betrayal’
WASHINGTON (AP) - As President Donald Trump talked this week about banning “bump stocks” and curbing young people’s access to guns, the gun owners and advocates who helped propel his political rise talked about desertion and betrayal.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - As President Donald Trump talked this week about banning “bump stocks” and curbing young people’s access to guns, the gun owners and advocates who helped propel his political rise talked about desertion and betrayal.>>
US wins Olympic gold in men’s curling
US wins Olympic gold in men’s curling
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The American men have won the Olympic gold medal in curling in a stunning and decisive upset of Sweden. John Shuster skipped the United States to a 10-7 victory on Saturday for only the second curling medal in U.S. history. Shuster was part of the other one, too, as the lead thrower on Pete Fenson’s bronze-winning team in Turin in 2006.>>
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The American men have won the Olympic gold medal in curling in a stunning and decisive upset of Sweden. John Shuster skipped the United States to a 10-7 victory on Saturday for only the second curling medal in U.S. history. Shuster was part of the other one, too, as the lead thrower on Pete Fenson’s bronze-winning team in Turin in 2006.>>
One dead, one injured in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park
One dead, one injured in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park
DEER PARK, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park. WSP officials said they were working to rescue two people who were trapped as a result of the crash Friday evening. Troopers said two cars were involved and there are serious injuries. Highway 395 is blocked in both directions. Traffic is being divert southbound at Owens and northbound at Burrows. Avoid the area if possible.>>
DEER PARK, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park. WSP officials said they were working to rescue two people who were trapped as a result of the crash Friday evening. Troopers said two cars were involved and there are serious injuries. Highway 395 is blocked in both directions. Traffic is being divert southbound at Owens and northbound at Burrows. Avoid the area if possible.>>
Brothers reunited after 50 years, thanks to online ancestry website
Brothers reunited after 50 years, thanks to online ancestry website
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a reunion decades in the making. Two brothers separated as babies have been brought back together in Spokane by the power of the internet. KHQ sat down with them after they met in person for the first time in more than 50 years. For more than half a century, Nick Nickelson didn't know his older brother David Johnson existed. He had been adopted when he was less than a year old. "My parents had no clue,">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a reunion decades in the making. Two brothers separated as babies have been brought back together in Spokane by the power of the internet. KHQ sat down with them after they met in person for the first time in more than 50 years. For more than half a century, Nick Nickelson didn't know his older brother David Johnson existed. He had been adopted when he was less than a year old. "My parents had no clue,">>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, February 23rd
Mad Minute stories from Friday, February 23rd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, February 23rd.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, February 23rd.>>
Two kids try 'tall man' trick to sneak into 'Black Panther' movie
Two kids try 'tall man' trick to sneak into 'Black Panther' movie
CARSON, Ca. - Two kids eager to see Marvel's "Black Panther" reached into their creative pockets to try and receive a discounted price for admission last weekend, and quickly became a viral sensation. Twitter user Pillsbury posted a video Friday showing himself and another friend disguised as a "tall man" — the disguise where two children stand on top of one another in a large trench coat with some sort of hat — at a movie theater. Their>>
CARSON, Ca. - Two kids eager to see Marvel's "Black Panther" reached into their creative pockets to try and receive a discounted price for admission last weekend, and quickly became a viral sensation. Twitter user Pillsbury posted a video Friday showing himself and another friend disguised as a "tall man" — the disguise where two children stand on top of one another in a large trench coat with some sort of hat — at a movie theater. Their>>
Liquor store clerks shoot armed robbery suspect, fight over gun
Liquor store clerks shoot armed robbery suspect, fight over gun
TULSA, Okla. - The owner of an Oklahoma liquor store has released graphic surveillance video showing a violent run-in with an armed robber. KTUL reports that police responded to Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa Thursday evening after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect several times. The suspect took off before officers arrived, but he later showed up at a nearby hospital. Police identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee, and>>
TULSA, Okla. - The owner of an Oklahoma liquor store has released graphic surveillance video showing a violent run-in with an armed robber. KTUL reports that police responded to Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa Thursday evening after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect several times. The suspect took off before officers arrived, but he later showed up at a nearby hospital. Police identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee, and>>
Washington House passes bump stock ban
Washington House passes bump stock ban
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington House amended and passed a bill to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly. The bill moved on a 56-41 vote Friday after the chamber accepted an amendment that would allow the Washington State Patrol to set up a "buy back" program for people who already own the devices, known as bump stocks. The measure now heads for a final vote in the Senate, which passed the underlying measure last month on a>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington House amended and passed a bill to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly. The bill moved on a 56-41 vote Friday after the chamber accepted an amendment that would allow the Washington State Patrol to set up a "buy back" program for people who already own the devices, known as bump stocks. The measure now heads for a final vote in the Senate, which passed the underlying measure last month on a>>
Charity organization helps Idaho father gain freedom with all-terrain wheelchair
Charity organization helps Idaho father gain freedom with all-terrain wheelchair
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Being a dad is a full-time job, but Michael Hrehor always finds time to play with his kids. He’s a fun-loving father, but playtime can sometimes be cut short. “At first I just got viral meningitis, thought I got over it, but then about 10 years later I had viral meningitis again,” Hrehor said, “and they said 'hey, you have recurring viral meningitis' and I said ‘that's a thing?’” Hrehor has lived>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Being a dad is a full-time job, but Michael Hrehor always finds time to play with his kids. He’s a fun-loving father, but playtime can sometimes be cut short. “At first I just got viral meningitis, thought I got over it, but then about 10 years later I had viral meningitis again,” Hrehor said, “and they said 'hey, you have recurring viral meningitis' and I said ‘that's a thing?’” Hrehor has lived>>
Kids walk home due to crowded bus
Kids walk home due to crowded bus
Spokane Valley, Wash. As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going, and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry>>
Spokane Valley, Wash. As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going, and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry>>