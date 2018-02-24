Latest Mueller indictment spells trouble for bankers, too - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Latest Mueller indictment spells trouble for bankers, too

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

Recently filed federal charges against President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort could also pose legal and regulatory risks for the banks that loaned him millions of dollars against his New York real estate in recent years.

The most serious exposure may be for a Rhode Island-based bank that employed a “conspirator” in Manafort’s scheme to obtain a loan he couldn’t afford, according to the 32-count new indictment unsealed this week.

Dubbed “Lender B” in court papers, Citizens Bank not only lent Manafort $3.4 million based off of fraudulent documents but, in another case, appeared to help Manafort avoid being caught by sending back a crudely falsified financial statement that had been sent to them from a Manafort associate, according to federal prosecutors.

“Looks Dr’d,” the unnamed banker allegedly wrote. “Can’t someone just do a clean excel doc and pdf to me??”

Peter Lugcht, a bank spokesman, declined to acknowledge that Citizens was “Lender B” or answer questions about whether Citizens had reported the alleged loan application fabrications to the government. He also wouldn’t say whether it still employed the person identified as a conspirator.

The Associated Press identified “Lender B” and other unidentified banks referenced in court papers by cross-referencing loan amounts and dates described in the indictment with publicly available property records in New York City.

Experts told the AP the bank’s behavior as described in the indictment will cause problems for it beyond a possible loss on its loan, drawing scrutiny from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

“I would expect the OCC upon reading this indictment or news accounts of the indictment to immediately launch an investigation of what went on,” said Kevin Handly, a banking lawyer and former senior attorney for the Federal Reserve Board.

Details of Manafort’s banking habits were laid bare in the court papers filed this week by Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor investigating Russian ties to Trump. Manafort has pleaded not guilty to money laundering and other charges.

His longtime deputy, Rick Gates, who was similarly charged with banking violations, tax evasion, unregistered lobbying and other crimes, pleaded guilty Friday and will be cooperating with Mueller’s probe.

Along with the prospect that one of Citizens’ employees allegedly aided an attempt to commit loan fraud, the details in the indictment indicate the bank failed to heed the results of its basic due diligence, eventually lending Manafort $3.4 million despite twice having reason to be wary of Manafort’s creditworthiness, prosecutors said.

In the first case, Citizens noticed that Manafort failed to disclose loans on other properties in New York in his application for a $3.4 million loan, using a condo in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighborhood as collateral.

That’s when Manafort asked Gates to find an insurance broker to hand over an old insurance report that didn’t list one of the loans, making it appear as if he didn’t have as much debt as he did, according to the indictment.

“Good job on the insurance issues,” Manafort wrote to Gates, the court papers show.

In a second instance, Citizens was apparently unwilling to loan Manafort money after noticing $1.5 million on his balance sheet from another account. But the bank’s concern was apparently mollified after Manafort and Gates asked their tax accountant to send the bank a back-dated document falsely stating the $1.5 million had been forgiven, court papers show.

In the case involving the “conspirator” at Citizens, it doesn’t appear the bank made the $5.5 million loan that Manafort had sought for a property in Brooklyn. In that case, according to court papers, “another conspirator on Manafort’s behalf” sent the bank a fake profit-and-loss statement. The person wasn’t identified in court papers.

Handly said that bank regulators would likely want to know why a bank hadn’t caught on to such a ruse.

“That they could make a loan thinking they had the collateral in place is a failing of the bank’s internal operating procedures and controls,” he said. “Ordinary due diligence should have uncovered that.”

Manafort has properties in Florida, Virginia, Manhattan, Brooklyn and New York’s Long Island.

He was represented on multiple real estate transactions named in the indictment by New Jersey lawyer Bruce Baldinger, property records show.

Baldinger was reprimanded by the New Jersey Supreme Court in 2008 for violating attorney conflict-of-interest rules and again in 2013 by the New York for not reporting his past disciplinary history, according to records. He didn’t return messages seeking comment.

___

Horwitz reported from Washington.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kids walk home due to crowded bus

    Kids walk home due to crowded bus

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:18 PM EST2018-02-24 01:18:23 GMT
    School bus crash in Rathdrum, IDSchool bus crash in Rathdrum, ID
    School bus crash in Rathdrum, IDSchool bus crash in Rathdrum, ID

    Spokane Valley, Wash. As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going,  and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry

    >>

    Spokane Valley, Wash. As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going,  and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry

    >>

  • One dead, one injured in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park

    One dead, one injured in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-02-24 06:33:14 GMT

    DEER PARK, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park. WSP officials said they were working to rescue two people who were trapped as a result of the crash Friday evening. Troopers said two cars were involved and there are serious injuries.  Highway 395 is blocked in both directions. Traffic is being divert southbound at Owens and northbound at Burrows.  Avoid the area if possible. 

    >>

    DEER PARK, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park. WSP officials said they were working to rescue two people who were trapped as a result of the crash Friday evening. Troopers said two cars were involved and there are serious injuries.  Highway 395 is blocked in both directions. Traffic is being divert southbound at Owens and northbound at Burrows.  Avoid the area if possible. 

    >>

  • Liquor store clerks shoot armed robbery suspect, fight over gun

    Liquor store clerks shoot armed robbery suspect, fight over gun

    Saturday, February 24 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-02-24 05:27:46 GMT

    TULSA, Okla. - The owner of an Oklahoma liquor store has released graphic surveillance video showing a violent run-in with an armed robber.  KTUL reports that police responded to Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa Thursday evening after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect several times. The suspect took off before officers arrived, but he later showed up at a nearby hospital.  Police identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee, and 

    >>

    TULSA, Okla. - The owner of an Oklahoma liquor store has released graphic surveillance video showing a violent run-in with an armed robber.  KTUL reports that police responded to Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa Thursday evening after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect several times. The suspect took off before officers arrived, but he later showed up at a nearby hospital.  Police identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee, and 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Nasty flu season showing signs of winding down in US

    Nasty flu season showing signs of winding down in US

    Saturday, February 24 2018 11:09 AM EST2018-02-24 16:09:47 GMT
    Flu claims first North Idaho life of season.Flu claims first North Idaho life of season.

    NEW YORK (AP) - Could this nasty flu season finally be winding down? U.S. health officials on Friday said fewer visits to the doctor last week — 1 out of 16 — were for fever, cough and other flu symptoms than during the previous two weeks.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - Could this nasty flu season finally be winding down? U.S. health officials on Friday said fewer visits to the doctor last week — 1 out of 16 — were for fever, cough and other flu symptoms than during the previous two weeks.

    >>

  • Latest Mueller indictment spells trouble for bankers, too

    Latest Mueller indictment spells trouble for bankers, too

    Saturday, February 24 2018 11:01 AM EST2018-02-24 16:01:07 GMT

    Recently filed federal charges against President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort could also pose legal and regulatory risks for the banks that loaned him millions of dollars against his New York real estate in recent years. 

    >>

    Recently filed federal charges against President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort could also pose legal and regulatory risks for the banks that loaned him millions of dollars against his New York real estate in recent years. 

    >>

  • Trump talks new gun measures, gun owners talk ‘betrayal’

    Trump talks new gun measures, gun owners talk ‘betrayal’

    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:38 AM EST2018-02-24 09:38:32 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - As President Donald Trump talked this week about banning “bump stocks” and curbing young people’s access to guns, the gun owners and advocates who helped propel his political rise talked about desertion and betrayal.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - As President Donald Trump talked this week about banning “bump stocks” and curbing young people’s access to guns, the gun owners and advocates who helped propel his political rise talked about desertion and betrayal.

    >>
    •   