New suspect images released in 1991 Federal Way murder

Authorities hope images created from DNA evidence will help solve a murder that has stumped them for more than a quarter-century.



Sarah Yarborough left home Dec. 14, 1991, to attend a dance competition at Federal Way High School. The body of the 16-year-old girl was later found near the school's tennis courts.



The original description of the suspect was a 6-foot man with shoulder-length blonde hair.



The King County Sheriff's Office on Friday released images that predict what the suspect looked like then and looks like now.



The News Tribune reports the images were created by Parabon NanoLabs, a Virginia-based technology company that specializes in a process that uses DNA evidence to predict physical appearance.



