As Olympics wrap up, still no coverage in North Korea

While hundreds of millions of the world's people get ready to watch the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, North Koreans are still waiting to see the first event.



The lack of news at home is a stark contrast with how North Korea's made-for-the-cameras delegation at the games has been a big hit with the South Korean media.



North Korea's state-run media has never been especially devoted to covering international news events. Their job is more about hailing Kim Jong Un and whatever the ruling regime's latest propaganda message might be.



On that front they have stayed true to form: The only reports from Pyeongchang have been about the visit of Kim's younger sister and North Korea's nominal head of state to attend the opening ceremony.

