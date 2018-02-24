French customs officials find stolen Degas in luggage on bus - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

French customs officials find stolen Degas in luggage on bus

Posted: Updated:
PARIS -

French customs officers have found an impressionist painting by Edgar Degas stowed on a bus, more than eight years after it was reported stolen.
  
The French Culture Ministry said Friday that customs agents in Marne-la-Vallee were surprised to find a work of art bearing the signature "Degas" inside a suitcase in the bus' luggage compartment. The ministry says none of the passengers claimed the suitcase during the Feb. 16 search.
  
Experts verified the artwork as Degas' "Les Choristes" ("The Chorus Singers"), which depicts a scene from Mozart's opera "Don Giovanni."
  
The painting was stolen from a Marseille museum in 2009 while on loan from Paris' Musee d'Orsay.
  
French Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen said she was delighted by the recovery of a work "whose disappearance represented a heavy loss for the French impressionist heritage."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kids walk home due to crowded bus

    Kids walk home due to crowded bus

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:18 PM EST2018-02-24 01:18:23 GMT
    School bus crash in Rathdrum, IDSchool bus crash in Rathdrum, ID
    School bus crash in Rathdrum, IDSchool bus crash in Rathdrum, ID

    Spokane Valley, Wash. As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going,  and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry

    >>

    Spokane Valley, Wash. As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going,  and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry

    >>

  • One dead, one injured in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park

    One dead, one injured in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-02-24 06:33:14 GMT

    DEER PARK, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park. WSP officials said they were working to rescue two people who were trapped as a result of the crash Friday evening. Troopers said two cars were involved and there are serious injuries.  Highway 395 is blocked in both directions. Traffic is being divert southbound at Owens and northbound at Burrows.  Avoid the area if possible. 

    >>

    DEER PARK, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park. WSP officials said they were working to rescue two people who were trapped as a result of the crash Friday evening. Troopers said two cars were involved and there are serious injuries.  Highway 395 is blocked in both directions. Traffic is being divert southbound at Owens and northbound at Burrows.  Avoid the area if possible. 

    >>

  • Liquor store clerks shoot armed robbery suspect, fight over gun

    Liquor store clerks shoot armed robbery suspect, fight over gun

    Saturday, February 24 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-02-24 05:27:46 GMT

    TULSA, Okla. - The owner of an Oklahoma liquor store has released graphic surveillance video showing a violent run-in with an armed robber.  KTUL reports that police responded to Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa Thursday evening after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect several times. The suspect took off before officers arrived, but he later showed up at a nearby hospital.  Police identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee, and 

    >>

    TULSA, Okla. - The owner of an Oklahoma liquor store has released graphic surveillance video showing a violent run-in with an armed robber.  KTUL reports that police responded to Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa Thursday evening after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect several times. The suspect took off before officers arrived, but he later showed up at a nearby hospital.  Police identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee, and 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 2 charged with murder in alleged drug deal gone wrong

    2 charged with murder in alleged drug deal gone wrong

    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:55 PM EST2018-02-24 20:55:25 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A woman and man have been charged with murder after authorities say a drug transaction over psychedelic mushrooms went wrong.    The Kitsap Sun reports 26-year-old Addison Bishop of Silverdale and 22-year-old Jordan Boshears of Bremerton were charged Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A woman and man have been charged with murder after authorities say a drug transaction over psychedelic mushrooms went wrong.    The Kitsap Sun reports 26-year-old Addison Bishop of Silverdale and 22-year-old Jordan Boshears of Bremerton were charged Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court.

    >>

  • Search effort increases for Montana skier missing for a week

    Search effort increases for Montana skier missing for a week

    Saturday, February 24 2018 3:53 PM EST2018-02-24 20:53:04 GMT

    KALLISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A search effort for missing Montana skier will intensify this weekend with additional crews joining the effort in the backcountry near Whitefish Mountain Resort. 

    >>

    KALLISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A search effort for missing Montana skier will intensify this weekend with additional crews joining the effort in the backcountry near Whitefish Mountain Resort. 

    >>

  • Severed foot found on beach belonged to Washington man

    Severed foot found on beach belonged to Washington man

    Thursday, February 22 2018 3:25 PM EST2018-02-22 20:25:19 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man. The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a severed foot in a running shoe found on a Vancouver Island beach belonged to a Washington man. The Seattle Times reports Kitsap County authorities reported 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto missing Sept. 19. His partial remains were found in November along a beach near Neah Bay, about a mile from where his car was found by authorities.

    >>
    •   