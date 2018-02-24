Caught on camera: Police in UK release video of 20-person pub brawl

Detectives with the West Yorkshire Police department are asking for the public's help after a bar fight erupted into a full-scale brawl last week. Police say about 20 people were involved in the February 17 fray at the Arc bar in Leeds. Police say the men involved were throwing chairs and uses glasses as weapons, and at least one person was treated at an area hospital.

Officers were called to the bar just after midnight for a report of about 20 men fighting with each other. When they arrived, the men had run away. A 28-year-old man was found with a head wound and was treated at a local hospital. Police say a 21-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has been released under investigation.

Investigators believe the situation started with a confrontation between two people and quickly escalated into an ugly scene with people being punched and kicked, glasses being smashed and chairs being thrown. The bar's staff is helpless as the violence escalates.

“The video shows how there was very little that the bar’s security could do to control the situation and it was clearly a shocking thing for staff and other people in the bar to witness," said Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, in a release.

Police hope that by releasing the video on social media, the men caught on camera will be quickly identified.