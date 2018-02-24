2 charged with murder in alleged drug deal gone wrong

A woman and man have been charged with murder after authorities say a drug transaction over psychedelic mushrooms went wrong.



The Kitsap Sun reports 26-year-old Addison Bishop of Silverdale and 22-year-old Jordan Boshears of Bremerton were charged Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court.



Court documents say both are accused of driving to Tacoma Wednesday to sell the mushrooms to Tyler Zimmerman and his friend.



Court documents say Zimmerman demanded his $300 back after inspecting the mushrooms but Bishop refused.



Documents say the argument became physical and Boshears fled to the car.



Deputy Prosecutor Jared Ausserer wrote in charging documents that Boshears didn't see the stabbing but reported that Bishop carries a knife.



Zimmerman was found in the yard when police arrived. He died from the injuries.



A defense attorney listed as representing the suspects didn't respond to an email from the newspaper seeking comment.



___



Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)