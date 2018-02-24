Surgical team removes 4 pound brain tumor from man in Mumbai

A surgical team in India successfully removed a massive brain tumor from a man Thursday, weighing over 4 pounds.

It was a lengthy, nearly seven-hour procedure and doctors believe it could be the heaviest ever recorded.

The tumor, which protruded from the top of the man's skull, was so large that it seemed “like a head on top of another head,” Trimurti Nadkarni, head of the neurosurgery department at Nair Hospital, told the Indian Express. "We had to cut through the bone. The sheer size of the tumor was a challenge and we had to ensure blood pressure was maintained while surgery was on.”

31-year-old Santlal Pal was brought to Mumbai after multiple hospitals refused to admit him because they deemed the surgery too risky. A patient faces a risk of a huge blood loss in this kind of surgery. Pal needed 11 bottles of blood.

Pal told doctors he felt a bump at the back of his head nine months ago. “In a month, it grew over an inch,” his brother Akhilesh Pal told the Indian Express.

Doctors are still waiting for a biopsy report on the tumour. Pal is expected to be released in the coming days. He was in the ICU for three days after his surgery.