Dogs separated at adoption find each other at Pike Place Market

Dogs separated at adoption find each other at Pike Place MarketPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Kids walk home due to crowded bus
Kids walk home due to crowded bus
Spokane Valley, Wash. As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going, and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry>>
Spokane Valley, Wash. As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going, and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry>>
Liquor store clerks shoot armed robbery suspect, fight over gun
Liquor store clerks shoot armed robbery suspect, fight over gun
TULSA, Okla. - The owner of an Oklahoma liquor store has released graphic surveillance video showing a violent run-in with an armed robber. KTUL reports that police responded to Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa Thursday evening after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect several times. The suspect took off before officers arrived, but he later showed up at a nearby hospital. Police identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee, and>>
TULSA, Okla. - The owner of an Oklahoma liquor store has released graphic surveillance video showing a violent run-in with an armed robber. KTUL reports that police responded to Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa Thursday evening after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect several times. The suspect took off before officers arrived, but he later showed up at a nearby hospital. Police identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee, and>>
One dead, one injured in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park
One dead, one injured in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park
DEER PARK, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park. WSP officials said they were working to rescue two people who were trapped as a result of the crash Friday evening. Troopers said two cars were involved and there are serious injuries. Highway 395 is blocked in both directions. Traffic is being divert southbound at Owens and northbound at Burrows. Avoid the area if possible.>>
DEER PARK, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park. WSP officials said they were working to rescue two people who were trapped as a result of the crash Friday evening. Troopers said two cars were involved and there are serious injuries. Highway 395 is blocked in both directions. Traffic is being divert southbound at Owens and northbound at Burrows. Avoid the area if possible.>>
Brothers reunited after 50 years, thanks to online ancestry website
Brothers reunited after 50 years, thanks to online ancestry website
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a reunion decades in the making. Two brothers separated as babies have been brought back together in Spokane by the power of the internet. KHQ sat down with them after they met in person for the first time in more than 50 years. For more than half a century, Nick Nickelson didn't know his older brother David Johnson existed. He had been adopted when he was less than a year old. "My parents had no clue,">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a reunion decades in the making. Two brothers separated as babies have been brought back together in Spokane by the power of the internet. KHQ sat down with them after they met in person for the first time in more than 50 years. For more than half a century, Nick Nickelson didn't know his older brother David Johnson existed. He had been adopted when he was less than a year old. "My parents had no clue,">>
Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car
Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car
SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom>>
Police: Mother of baby found in freezing car will not face charges
Police: Mother of baby found in freezing car will not face charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - We have new information on the baby left in a cold car that we told you about Thursday. The mother will not be facing any charges because a police report was never made. Windy Delandro came across the baby snapped a picture, telling us she was shocked at what she was seeing. Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks.The mother was inside a store shopping.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - We have new information on the baby left in a cold car that we told you about Thursday. The mother will not be facing any charges because a police report was never made. Windy Delandro came across the baby snapped a picture, telling us she was shocked at what she was seeing. Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks.The mother was inside a store shopping.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Police arrest Idaho man accused of posting Facebook threats
Police arrest Idaho man accused of posting Facebook threats
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Police in Idaho Falls arrested a 26-year-old man accused of threatening violence on social media. The agency said in a statement that Zachery Rish was arrested Friday afternoon after police were notified of an alarming Facebook post in which he threatened to shoot someone and said he was unafraid to spend his life in prison. He later alluded to someone ripping him off in a dispute over drugs. Rish was booked into the Bonneville County Jail...>>
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Police in Idaho Falls arrested a 26-year-old man accused of threatening violence on social media. The agency said in a statement that Zachery Rish was arrested Friday afternoon after police were notified of an alarming Facebook post in which he threatened to shoot someone and said he was unafraid to spend his life in prison. He later alluded to someone ripping him off in a dispute over drugs. Rish was booked into the Bonneville County Jail...>>
Dogs separated at adoption find each other at Pike Place Market
Dogs separated at adoption find each other at Pike Place Market
SEATTLE, Wash. - Two dogs that hadn’t seen each other since they were adopted to different families reunited earlier this month in a joyful, chance encounter in Seattle’s Pike Place Market. Pam Corwin, who recorded the moment, wrote on Facebook, “I witnessed the coolest thing today! I was at my booth at Pike Place Market and two couples (who didn’t know each other) were walking towards each other with identical dogs,” Corwin said.>>
SEATTLE, Wash. - Two dogs that hadn’t seen each other since they were adopted to different families reunited earlier this month in a joyful, chance encounter in Seattle’s Pike Place Market. Pam Corwin, who recorded the moment, wrote on Facebook, “I witnessed the coolest thing today! I was at my booth at Pike Place Market and two couples (who didn’t know each other) were walking towards each other with identical dogs,” Corwin said.>>
Woman prevents girl's kidnapping by pretending to be her mother
Woman prevents girl's kidnapping by pretending to be her mother
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening. KTLA reports that Amy Martinez was on her way to Lathrop Intermediate School when she was confronted by a woman who was described as homeless. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear-hug.>>
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening. KTLA reports that Amy Martinez was on her way to Lathrop Intermediate School when she was confronted by a woman who was described as homeless. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear-hug.>>
Surgical team removes 4 pound brain tumor from man in Mumbai
Surgical team removes 4 pound brain tumor from man in Mumbai
MUMBAI - A surgical team in India successfully removed a massive brain tumor from a man Thursday, weighing over 4 pounds. It was a lengthy, nearly seven-hour procedure and doctors believe it could be the heaviest ever recorded. The tumor, which protruded from the top of the man's skull, was so large that it seemed “like a head on top of another head,” Trimurti Nadkarni, head of the neurosurgery department at Nair Hospital, told the Indian Express.>>
MUMBAI - A surgical team in India successfully removed a massive brain tumor from a man Thursday, weighing over 4 pounds. It was a lengthy, nearly seven-hour procedure and doctors believe it could be the heaviest ever recorded. The tumor, which protruded from the top of the man's skull, was so large that it seemed “like a head on top of another head,” Trimurti Nadkarni, head of the neurosurgery department at Nair Hospital, told the Indian Express.>>
Student detained after explosion at Florida high school
Student detained after explosion at Florida high school
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have detained a 14-year-old boy and launched an arson investigation after an explosion led to an evacuation of a Florida high school. The Orange County sheriff's spokesman Jeff Williamson says that officers received reports of a loud bang coming from the boys' bathroom Saturday morning as Timber Creek High School was hosting a debate competition.>>
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have detained a 14-year-old boy and launched an arson investigation after an explosion led to an evacuation of a Florida high school. The Orange County sheriff's spokesman Jeff Williamson says that officers received reports of a loud bang coming from the boys' bathroom Saturday morning as Timber Creek High School was hosting a debate competition.>>
Congress releases redacted, declassified Democratic memo
Congress releases redacted, declassified Democratic memo
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference. The release comes after weeks of back and forth over how much of the Democratic document would be redacted.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congress has released a redacted, declassified memo that aims to counter GOP allegations that the FBI abused government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference. The release comes after weeks of back and forth over how much of the Democratic document would be redacted.>>
Body awaiting cremation found 3 years later at funeral home
Body awaiting cremation found 3 years later at funeral home
SPARTANBURG, S.C.(AP) - A South Carolina coroner says the decomposed body of a woman whose family thought she had been cremated almost three years ago has been discovered at a funeral home. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his office was notified earlier this month by a former employee of First Family Funeral Home that a body had been stored there for a long time. The woman was identified as 63-year-old Mary Alice Pitts Moore of Donalds. Clevenger said Moore di...>>
SPARTANBURG, S.C.(AP) - A South Carolina coroner says the decomposed body of a woman whose family thought she had been cremated almost three years ago has been discovered at a funeral home. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his office was notified earlier this month by a former employee of First Family Funeral Home that a body had been stored there for a long time. The woman was identified as 63-year-old Mary Alice Pitts Moore of Donalds. Clevenger said Moore di...>>
Lawsuit claims Washington State was negligent with data
Lawsuit claims Washington State was negligent with data
SPOKANE, Wash. - A class-action lawsuit was filed against Washington State University, claiming its negligence led to a burglary that put sensitive data at risk. The Spokesman-Review reports the lawsuit filed in King County in December consolidates several complaints that were filed separately after confidential information was stolen from the university last year.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A class-action lawsuit was filed against Washington State University, claiming its negligence led to a burglary that put sensitive data at risk. The Spokesman-Review reports the lawsuit filed in King County in December consolidates several complaints that were filed separately after confidential information was stolen from the university last year.>>
2 charged with murder in alleged drug deal gone wrong
2 charged with murder in alleged drug deal gone wrong
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A woman and man have been charged with murder after authorities say a drug transaction over psychedelic mushrooms went wrong. The Kitsap Sun reports 26-year-old Addison Bishop of Silverdale and 22-year-old Jordan Boshears of Bremerton were charged Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A woman and man have been charged with murder after authorities say a drug transaction over psychedelic mushrooms went wrong. The Kitsap Sun reports 26-year-old Addison Bishop of Silverdale and 22-year-old Jordan Boshears of Bremerton were charged Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court.>>
Search effort increases for Montana skier missing for a week
Search effort increases for Montana skier missing for a week
KALLISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A search effort for missing Montana skier will intensify this weekend with additional crews joining the effort in the backcountry near Whitefish Mountain Resort.>>
KALLISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A search effort for missing Montana skier will intensify this weekend with additional crews joining the effort in the backcountry near Whitefish Mountain Resort.>>