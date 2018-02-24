Police arrest Idaho man accused of posting Facebook threats

(AP) - Police in Idaho Falls arrested a 26-year-old man accused of threatening violence on social media.



The agency said in a statement that Zachery Rish was arrested Friday afternoon after police were notified of an alarming Facebook post in which he threatened to shoot someone and said he was unafraid to spend his life in prison.



He later alluded to someone ripping him off in a dispute over drugs.



Rish was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on charges of disturbing the peace and possession of a controlled substance.

