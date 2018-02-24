Idaho spa owner accused of touching clients inappropriately

(AP) - The co-owner of a spa in Meridian faces battery charges after police say he fondled clients during appointments.



Meridian police say 50-year-old Anthony Korrell was arrested Friday afternoon. Two women told investigators that he unexpectedly massaged their breasts, and they feared further sexual assault.



The Idaho Statesman reports Korrell is co-owner of Revive Body Spa.



Police believe there may be more victims.



___



Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/24/2018 7:26:24 AM (GMT -8:00)