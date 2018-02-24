Boise police find 3 missing siblings; mom in custody

(AP) - Boise police say three siblings reported missing have been found safe.



The two boys and a girl went missing Feb. 14, when their mother unexpectedly picked them up from their caregiver.



Police said the mother does not have primary custody, and authorities were concerned that the children were in danger of neglect and abuse. The family was last known to be living out of a van and the kids had not been to school for a week.



Boise police said Saturday that the children were found at about midnight. The mother, 26-year-old Courtney Thomas, is in custody on an agent's warrant.



The investigation remains active.

2/24/2018