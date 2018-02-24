Recent amputee feels trapped in her Spokane home

Recent amputee feels trapped in her Spokane homePosted: Updated:
Kids walk home due to crowded bus
Spokane Valley, Wash. As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going, and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry>>
Liquor store clerks shoot armed robbery suspect, fight over gun
TULSA, Okla. - The owner of an Oklahoma liquor store has released graphic surveillance video showing a violent run-in with an armed robber. KTUL reports that police responded to Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa Thursday evening after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect several times. The suspect took off before officers arrived, but he later showed up at a nearby hospital. Police identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee, and>>
One dead, one injured in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park
DEER PARK, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park. WSP officials said they were working to rescue two people who were trapped as a result of the crash Friday evening. Troopers said two cars were involved and there are serious injuries. Highway 395 is blocked in both directions. Traffic is being divert southbound at Owens and northbound at Burrows. Avoid the area if possible.>>
Brothers reunited after 50 years, thanks to online ancestry website
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a reunion decades in the making. Two brothers separated as babies have been brought back together in Spokane by the power of the internet. KHQ sat down with them after they met in person for the first time in more than 50 years. For more than half a century, Nick Nickelson didn't know his older brother David Johnson existed. He had been adopted when he was less than a year old. "My parents had no clue,">>
Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car
SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom>>
Police: Mother of baby found in freezing car will not face charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - We have new information on the baby left in a cold car that we told you about Thursday. The mother will not be facing any charges because a police report was never made. Windy Delandro came across the baby snapped a picture, telling us she was shocked at what she was seeing. Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks.The mother was inside a store shopping.>>
TruPet recalls brand of pet treats over Salmonella concerns
NRA lashes out at boycott in wake of shooting
NEW YORK (AP) - The National Rifle Association says companies that are severing ties with the gun rights group and its members are wrongly punishing them for a shooting at a Florida high school that claimed 17 lives. In a statement sent Saturday, NRA spokeswoman Jennifer Baker said the group's 5 million members have long enjoyed discounts and benefits from many American corporations.>>
Recent amputee feels trapped in her Spokane home
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman who recently had to have her leg amputated feels trapped in her own home. She says the wheelchair ramp she needs to come and go is more than two decades old and rotting. With no where else to turn, she said, "Help Me Hayley." "My brain still thinks I have a leg," Tammy Eccles said. "It wants to move and I get sharp needle pains in the bottom of my foot." The hurt is at times unbearable for Eccles. "Sometimes>>
Texas woman defecates in pants to hide drugs during arrest
CORSICANA, Texas (AP) - Police say a Texas woman attempted to hide evidence during an arrest by defecating in her pants and using the feces to conceal drugs. Officers in Corsicana, about 55 miles (88 kilometers ) south of Dallas, were investigating a report of a theft at a grocery store on Wednesday when they attempted to subdue a female suspect and take her into custody.>>
Boise police find 3 missing siblings; mom in custody
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Boise police say three siblings reported missing have been found safe. The two boys and a girl went missing Feb. 14, when their mother unexpectedly picked them up from their caregiver. Police said the mother does not have primary custody, and authorities were concerned that the children were in danger of neglect and abuse. The family was last known to be living out of a van and the kids had not been to school for a week. Boise police said ...>>
Idaho spa owner accused of touching clients inappropriately
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The co-owner of a spa in Meridian faces battery charges after police say he fondled clients during appointments. Meridian police say 50-year-old Anthony Korrell was arrested Friday afternoon. Two women told investigators that he unexpectedly massaged their breasts, and they feared further sexual assault. The Idaho Statesman reports Korrell is co-owner of Revive Body Spa. Police believe there may be more victims.>>
Police arrest Idaho man accused of posting Facebook threats
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Police in Idaho Falls arrested a 26-year-old man accused of threatening violence on social media. The agency said in a statement that Zachery Rish was arrested Friday afternoon after police were notified of an alarming Facebook post in which he threatened to shoot someone and said he was unafraid to spend his life in prison. He later alluded to someone ripping him off in a dispute over drugs. Rish was booked into the Bonneville County Jail...>>
Dogs separated at adoption find each other at Pike Place Market
SEATTLE, Wash. - Two dogs that hadn’t seen each other since they were adopted to different families reunited earlier this month in a joyful, chance encounter in Seattle’s Pike Place Market. Pam Corwin, who recorded the moment, wrote on Facebook, “I witnessed the coolest thing today! I was at my booth at Pike Place Market and two couples (who didn’t know each other) were walking towards each other with identical dogs,” Corwin said.>>
Woman prevents girl's kidnapping by pretending to be her mother
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening. KTLA reports that Amy Martinez was on her way to Lathrop Intermediate School when she was confronted by a woman who was described as homeless. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear-hug.>>
Surgical team removes 4 pound brain tumor from man in Mumbai
MUMBAI - A surgical team in India successfully removed a massive brain tumor from a man Thursday, weighing over 4 pounds. It was a lengthy, nearly seven-hour procedure and doctors believe it could be the heaviest ever recorded. The tumor, which protruded from the top of the man's skull, was so large that it seemed “like a head on top of another head,” Trimurti Nadkarni, head of the neurosurgery department at Nair Hospital, told the Indian Express.>>
