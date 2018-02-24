Recent amputee feels trapped in her Spokane home

A woman who recently had to have her leg amputated feels trapped in her own home. She says the wheelchair ramp she needs to come and go is more than two decades old and rotting. With no where else to turn, she said, "Help Me Hayley."



"My brain still thinks I have a leg," Tammy Eccles said. "It wants to move and I get sharp needle pains in the bottom of my foot."



The hurt is at times unbearable for Eccles.



"Sometimes it feels like it's on fire."



But even with that, she says it's an improvement over what she was dealing with before. She tells KHQ a massive cyst took over her leg. She says doctor's did everything to save it, but the infection was relentless.



"I was literally dragging my left leg," she said.



Eccles says she does her best to stay positive. Her focus now is getting stronger. She works regularly with a physical therapist, but each time she leaves, she must ride on her ramp.



"I'm afraid I'll go too far and the wheels will go off," she said. "It's starting to bow in the middle. Right up there on the top, I have to lift up my wheelchair to get it over the lip."



She says she reached out to several organizations for help. She says some said no, others told her it would be months before they could get to it. That's when she called Hayley.



"I know you have helped people in the past," she said.



And because of our KHQ viewers, Hayley is able to doing that once again. Within an hour of posting Tammy Eccle's story on Facebook, many of you have stepped up, some offering the lumber, others their labor.

