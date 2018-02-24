Make-A-Wish grants local boy's wish

14-year-old Jack Sleeth of Spokane has always had a passion for cars and trucks. He was only 4-years-old when he inherited his grandfather's 1968 Ford F-Series pick-up truck.

Growing up Jack used the truck as a playhouse to feel closer to his grandfather when he passed, "this is my first one and I just always sit in it, I learned how to drive stick in it," said Jack telling us the history he has with the truck.

Just over a year and a half ago, Jack suddenly collapsed during his PE class. He suffered a heart attack at the young age of 12-years-old. Doctors discovered that he had a rare genetic heart condition which can cause cardiac arrest without warning. Doctors operated on Jack and installed a defibrillator and a pacemaker.

During his recovery, a family friend thought a wish would help distract him and set his family on a path to healing, and it did. Jack had no idea that this trusty truck was being restored and he was completely surprised during the unveiling on Saturday to see the truck come back to life. Brad Taber runs a Facebook group called "Bump Nation" a group that is dedicated to the 1967-72 model years and knew he had to help out, "I set out on this journey to help change jacks life, but really this journey changed my life. It was just amazing to be a part of this process it's very humbling," said Brad.

Jack couldn't wait to sit in the driver's seat and start that 68 right up. He couldn't believe all the work that went into it. From a new coat of paint to a fresh interior. So much was put into this truck to make it Jacks "Wow it's just so nice. I loved it even before it was painted and stuff so this is just like over the top. Like I never thought it would look this way in a thousand years," said Jack.

Soon Jack will be able to take it out on his own and plans to keep it for a very long time, "I am never getting rid of it. I am going to keep it forever and just yea it's my favorite thing," Jack added.,



If you or anyone you know want's to volunteer for Make-A-Wish click here.