Got skunks in your home? Don’t use a smoke bomb - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Got skunks in your home? Don’t use a smoke bomb

Posted: Updated:
DETROIT, Mich. -

(AP) — Authorities say a man destroyed a suburban Detroit home while trying to use a smoke bomb to rid a crawlspace of skunks.

The Detroit Free Press reports the man’s attempt sparked a fire Monday that quickly spread from the crawlspace to the first floor. The fire eventually spread through the walls and attic of the rental property.

Ferndale Fire Chief Kevin P. Sullivan says the house was a complete loss. He says no skunk carcasses were found.

Sullivan says the department advises that people hire pest control professionals for such work. But he says if someone is “an absolute die-hard do-it-yourselfer, please read and understand the directions and warning labels” on such devices.

A responding firefighter suffered a sprain, but no other injuries were reported from the incident.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kids walk home due to crowded bus

    Kids walk home due to crowded bus

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:18 PM EST2018-02-24 01:18:23 GMT
    School bus crash in Rathdrum, IDSchool bus crash in Rathdrum, ID
    School bus crash in Rathdrum, IDSchool bus crash in Rathdrum, ID

    Spokane Valley, Wash. As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going,  and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry

    >>

    Spokane Valley, Wash. As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going,  and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry

    >>

  • Liquor store clerks shoot armed robbery suspect, fight over gun

    Liquor store clerks shoot armed robbery suspect, fight over gun

    Saturday, February 24 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-02-24 05:27:46 GMT

    TULSA, Okla. - The owner of an Oklahoma liquor store has released graphic surveillance video showing a violent run-in with an armed robber.  KTUL reports that police responded to Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa Thursday evening after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect several times. The suspect took off before officers arrived, but he later showed up at a nearby hospital.  Police identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee, and 

    >>

    TULSA, Okla. - The owner of an Oklahoma liquor store has released graphic surveillance video showing a violent run-in with an armed robber.  KTUL reports that police responded to Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa Thursday evening after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect several times. The suspect took off before officers arrived, but he later showed up at a nearby hospital.  Police identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee, and 

    >>

  • One dead, one injured in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park

    One dead, one injured in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park

    Saturday, February 24 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-02-24 06:33:14 GMT

    DEER PARK, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park. WSP officials said they were working to rescue two people who were trapped as a result of the crash Friday evening. Troopers said two cars were involved and there are serious injuries.  Highway 395 is blocked in both directions. Traffic is being divert southbound at Owens and northbound at Burrows.  Avoid the area if possible. 

    >>

    DEER PARK, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park. WSP officials said they were working to rescue two people who were trapped as a result of the crash Friday evening. Troopers said two cars were involved and there are serious injuries.  Highway 395 is blocked in both directions. Traffic is being divert southbound at Owens and northbound at Burrows.  Avoid the area if possible. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • World-famous evangelist Billy Graham's body travels 130 miles in procession to his hometown

    World-famous evangelist Billy Graham's body travels 130 miles in procession to his hometown

    Saturday, February 24 2018 10:54 PM EST2018-02-25 03:54:00 GMT

    ASHEVILLE, N.C.  (AP) - The Latest on the procession for the Rev. Billy Graham (all times local):  3:30 p.m. The body of the Rev. Billy Graham has reached the library bearing his name, ending a journey which took him down North Carolina roads filled with mourners paying their final respects.  The procession reached the Billy Graham Library literally four hours after it left the training center to head for Charlotte, where the evangelist was born. 

    >>

    ASHEVILLE, N.C.  (AP) - The Latest on the procession for the Rev. Billy Graham (all times local):  3:30 p.m. The body of the Rev. Billy Graham has reached the library bearing his name, ending a journey which took him down North Carolina roads filled with mourners paying their final respects.  The procession reached the Billy Graham Library literally four hours after it left the training center to head for Charlotte, where the evangelist was born. 

    >>

  • WATCH: Veterinarian sings to pets before medical procedures

    WATCH: Veterinarian sings to pets before medical procedures

    Saturday, February 24 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-02-25 03:39:46 GMT
    NBC NewsNBC News
    NBC NewsNBC News

    SHOREWOOD, Wisc. - How do you get your pets to calm down before a medical procedure? One veterinarian in Wisconsin knows how to strike the right note before their treatment. Dr. Noah Arnold likes to play the guitar and sing for his four-legged patients to help relax them during their visits. He spent years working in typical veterinary clinics- but Dr. Arnold is not your typical vet. His assistants give patients their shots while he sets the mood.  

    >>

    SHOREWOOD, Wisc. - How do you get your pets to calm down before a medical procedure? One veterinarian in Wisconsin knows how to strike the right note before their treatment. Dr. Noah Arnold likes to play the guitar and sing for his four-legged patients to help relax them during their visits. He spent years working in typical veterinary clinics- but Dr. Arnold is not your typical vet. His assistants give patients their shots while he sets the mood.  

    >>

  • Teen robber attempts to flee on push scooter

    Teen robber attempts to flee on push scooter

    Saturday, February 24 2018 10:17 PM EST2018-02-25 03:17:26 GMT

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A 14-year-old Wyoming boy is in custody after police responded to a call that someone was robbing a store at knifepoint and then fled on a push scooter. Cheyenne Police Department spokesman Officer Kevin Malatesta says officers were called to a robbery in progress around 11:20 a.m. Thursday. KGAB-AM reports that the suspect was described as a person wearing a gorilla mask who displayed a knife. Malatesta says officers arrested the suspect as he attempted to flee on

    >>

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A 14-year-old Wyoming boy is in custody after police responded to a call that someone was robbing a store at knifepoint and then fled on a push scooter. Cheyenne Police Department spokesman Officer Kevin Malatesta says officers were called to a robbery in progress around 11:20 a.m. Thursday. KGAB-AM reports that the suspect was described as a person wearing a gorilla mask who displayed a knife. Malatesta says officers arrested the suspect as he attempted to flee on

    >>
    •   