Teen robber attempts to flee on push scooter

(AP) - A 14-year-old Wyoming boy is in custody after police responded to a call that someone was robbing a store at knifepoint and then fled on a push scooter.

Cheyenne Police Department spokesman Officer Kevin Malatesta says officers were called to a robbery in progress around 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

KGAB-AM reports that the suspect was described as a person wearing a gorilla mask who displayed a knife.

Malatesta says officers arrested the suspect as he attempted to flee on the scooter.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, police aren't releasing his name. No one was hurt.

Information from: KGAB-AM, http://www.kgab.com

