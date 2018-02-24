Team USA skier Gus Kenworthy rescues puppy from Korean dog meat farm

Team USA’s Gus Kenworthy is leaving the Winter Olympics with a new rescue pet, once again.

In 2014, the freestyle skier went through the long process of bringing two puppies he found near Olympic Village in Sochi, Russia, back home to America.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Kenworthy announced Friday that he and his boyfriend, actor Matthew Wilkas, visited one of South Korea’s 17,000 dog meat farms during the Winter Olympics and rescued a puppy named Beemo.

"Yes, there is an argument to be made that eating dogs is a part of Korean culture. And, while don't personally agree with it, I do agree that it's not my place to impose western ideals on the people here," Kenworthy writes. "The way these animals are being treated, however, is completely inhumane and culture should never be a scapegoat for cruelty."

Kenworthy notes in his post that the particular farm he visited is permanently shut down, thanks to the hard work of the Humane Society International. All 90 of the dogs will be brought to the U.S. and Canada where they will find their forever homes.

Kenworthy’s new fur baby will arrive in America in a few weeks, after she completes all the necessary vaccinations.