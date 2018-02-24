Team USA skier Gus Kenworthy rescues puppy from Korean dog meat farm

Team USA skier Gus Kenworthy rescues puppy from Korean dog meat farmPosted: Updated:
Kids walk home due to crowded bus
Spokane Valley, Wash. As a father of four, Justin Hein was not happy that his 12-year-old daughter and five other students walked over a mile from Centennial Middle School to her home last week, “Kind of Frustrated,” said Hein. He continued by saying, “I had no clue that my kid was even nominated or telling to walk home from school with slippery ice, people driving, that aren't watching where they are going, and trying to watch a cell phone. And I have to worry>>
Liquor store clerks shoot armed robbery suspect, fight over gun
TULSA, Okla. - The owner of an Oklahoma liquor store has released graphic surveillance video showing a violent run-in with an armed robber. KTUL reports that police responded to Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa Thursday evening after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect several times. The suspect took off before officers arrived, but he later showed up at a nearby hospital. Police identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee, and>>
One dead, one injured in crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park
DEER PARK, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash on Highway 395 near Deer Park. WSP officials said they were working to rescue two people who were trapped as a result of the crash Friday evening. Troopers said two cars were involved and there are serious injuries. Highway 395 is blocked in both directions. Traffic is being divert southbound at Owens and northbound at Burrows. Avoid the area if possible.>>
Woman prevents girl's kidnapping by pretending to be her mother
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening. KTLA reports that Amy Martinez was on her way to Lathrop Intermediate School when she was confronted by a woman who was described as homeless. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear-hug.>>
Spokane woman finds baby left in freezing car
SPOKANE, Wash. - Picture this, a baby freezing, bawling, and alone in the back seat of a car. That's what one Spokane woman stumbled upon in a South Hill parking lot. "Complete shock," Windy Delandro said. A frightening sight, Delandro says she saw what looked like a six-month old sitting in her car seat, car turned off, tears streaming down the little girls cheeks. "I looked around to see if I could find anybody, see something, I told my mom>>
Brothers reunited after 50 years, thanks to online ancestry website
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a reunion decades in the making. Two brothers separated as babies have been brought back together in Spokane by the power of the internet. KHQ sat down with them after they met in person for the first time in more than 50 years. For more than half a century, Nick Nickelson didn't know his older brother David Johnson existed. He had been adopted when he was less than a year old. "My parents had no clue,">>
Coast Guard rescues 68-year-old hiker after fall from Clallam County waterfall
SEATTLE, Wash. - A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a 68-year-old hiker who suffered reportedly non-life threatening shoulder and back injuries after he fell from the Hoko Waterfall in Clallam County, Saturday. The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, from Coast Guard Air Station/Sector Field Office Port Angeles, safely transported the hiker to the air station where he was transferred to waiting emergency medical service personnel, who>>
Team USA skier Gus Kenworthy rescues puppy from Korean dog meat farm
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Team USA’s Gus Kenworthy is leaving the Winter Olympics with a new rescue pet, once again. In 2014, the freestyle skier went through the long process of bringing two puppies he found near Olympic Village in Sochi, Russia, back home to America. In a lengthy Instagram post, Kenworthy announced Friday that he and his boyfriend, actor Matthew Wilkas, visited one of South Korea’s 17,000 dog meat>>
World-famous evangelist Billy Graham's body travels 130 miles in procession to his hometown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on the procession for the Rev. Billy Graham (all times local): 3:30 p.m. The body of the Rev. Billy Graham has reached the library bearing his name, ending a journey which took him down North Carolina roads filled with mourners paying their final respects. The procession reached the Billy Graham Library literally four hours after it left the training center to head for Charlotte, where the evangelist was born.>>
WATCH: Veterinarian sings to pets before medical procedures
SHOREWOOD, Wisc. - How do you get your pets to calm down before a medical procedure? One veterinarian in Wisconsin knows how to strike the right note before their treatment. Dr. Noah Arnold likes to play the guitar and sing for his four-legged patients to help relax them during their visits. He spent years working in typical veterinary clinics- but Dr. Arnold is not your typical vet. His assistants give patients their shots while he sets the mood.>>
Teen robber attempts to flee on push scooter
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A 14-year-old Wyoming boy is in custody after police responded to a call that someone was robbing a store at knifepoint and then fled on a push scooter. Cheyenne Police Department spokesman Officer Kevin Malatesta says officers were called to a robbery in progress around 11:20 a.m. Thursday. KGAB-AM reports that the suspect was described as a person wearing a gorilla mask who displayed a knife. Malatesta says officers arrested the suspect as he attempted to flee on>>
Student calls 911 from school, says he was sleepwalking
GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania middle school canceled classes after a student who said he was sleepwalking was found inside the building. State police say the seventh-grade student called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to report he was inside Wendover Middle School in Hempfield Township. The student told authorities he had been sleepwalking and woke up inside the school. Police say the student entered the school through a window and>>
Got skunks in your home? Don’t use a smoke bomb
DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man destroyed a suburban Detroit home while trying to use a smoke bomb to rid a crawlspace of skunks. The Detroit Free Press reports the man’s attempt sparked a fire Monday that quickly spread from the crawlspace to the first floor. The fire eventually spread through the walls and attic of the rental property. Ferndale Fire Chief Kevin P. Sullivan says the house was a complete loss. He says no skunk carcasses were found.>>
Make-A-Wish grants local boy's wish
Spokane, Wash. 14-year-old Jack Sleeth of Spokane has always had a passion for cars and trucks. He was only 4-years-old when he inherited his grandfather's 1968 Ford F-Series pick-up truck. Growing up Jack used the truck as a playhouse to feel closer to his grandfather when he passed, "this is my first one and I just always sit in it, I learned how to drive stick in it," said Jack telling us the history he has with the truck. Just over a year and a half ago, Jack suddenl>>
TruPet recalls brand of pet treats over Salmonella concerns
TruPet recalls brand of pet treats over Salmonella concernsAn Ohio-based pet food company is recalling a brand of pet treats because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella. TruPet, LLC announced a voluntary recall Friday of a limited amount of its “Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight” products. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the treats were distributed in the continental USA via online retailer Chewy.com and TruDog.com, and have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonel...>>An Ohio-based pet food company is recalling a brand of pet treats because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella. TruPet, LLC announced a voluntary recall Friday of a limited amount of its “Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight” products. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the treats were distributed in the continental USA via online retailer Chewy.com and TruDog.com, and have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonel...>>
NRA lashes out at boycott in wake of shooting
NEW YORK (AP) - The National Rifle Association says companies that are severing ties with the gun rights group and its members are wrongly punishing them for a shooting at a Florida high school that claimed 17 lives. In a statement sent Saturday, NRA spokeswoman Jennifer Baker said the group's 5 million members have long enjoyed discounts and benefits from many American corporations.>>
