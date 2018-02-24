Coast Guard rescues 68-year-old hiker after fall from Clallam County waterfall

A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a 68-year-old hiker who suffered reportedly non-life threatening shoulder and back injuries after he fell from the Hoko Waterfall in Clallam County, Saturday.

The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, from Coast Guard Air Station/Sector Field Office Port Angeles, safely transported the hiker to the air station where he was transferred to waiting emergency medical service personnel, who transported him to Olympic Medical Center for further care.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received the medevac request shortly after noon via Air Force Rescue Coordination Center personnel, who coordinated the request after Clallam County Sheriff's Officer members contacted staff at the Washington State Emergency Operations Center for a hoist capable aircraft.

Once on scene, the aircrew work with a Clallam County ground unit to safely hoist the injured hiker.