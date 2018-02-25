Work aims to keep pollution out of Idaho, Washington waterPosted: Updated:
Work aims to keep pollution out of Idaho, Washington water
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Motorists traveling through northern Idaho's Silver Valley will see the signs of a $48 million federal project to keep heavy metals out of the Coeur d'Alene River's South Fork. The Spokesman-Review reports the work to trap and divert polluted groundwater to a wastewater treatment plant gets underway this spring and will continue through 2021.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Motorists traveling through northern Idaho's Silver Valley will see the signs of a $48 million federal project to keep heavy metals out of the Coeur d'Alene River's South Fork. The Spokesman-Review reports the work to trap and divert polluted groundwater to a wastewater treatment plant gets underway this spring and will continue through 2021.>>
