Samsung's Galaxy S9 phones: Better camera, unchanged design - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Samsung's Galaxy S9 phones: Better camera, unchanged design

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK, NY -

Samsung unveiled new smartphones with largely unchanged designs and incremental improvements such as a better camera.
  
Though Samsung already has one of the best smartphone cameras, it is looking to produce even better low-light shots, while offering a video mode that appears to freeze fast-moving objects.
  
The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday in Barcelona, Spain, and will be available March 16. Advance orders begin this Friday.
  
Analyst Carolina Milanesi warns that while the camera offers great improvements, it's competing with already good cameras in earlier Samsung phones.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman prevents girl's kidnapping by pretending to be her mother

    Woman prevents girl's kidnapping by pretending to be her mother

    Saturday, February 24 2018 5:24 PM EST2018-02-24 22:24:02 GMT
    Santa Ana Police DepartmentSanta Ana Police Department
    Santa Ana Police DepartmentSanta Ana Police Department

    SANTA ANA, Calif. - A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.  KTLA reports that Amy Martinez was on her way to Lathrop Intermediate School when she was confronted by a woman who was described as homeless. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear-hug.

    >>

    SANTA ANA, Calif. - A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.  KTLA reports that Amy Martinez was on her way to Lathrop Intermediate School when she was confronted by a woman who was described as homeless. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear-hug.

    >>

  • Make-A-Wish grants local boy's wish

    Make-A-Wish grants local boy's wish

    Saturday, February 24 2018 8:27 PM EST2018-02-25 01:27:24 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. 14-year-old Jack Sleeth of Spokane has always had a passion for cars and trucks. He was only 4-years-old when he inherited his grandfather's 1968 Ford F-Series pick-up truck. Growing up Jack used the truck as a playhouse to feel closer to his grandfather when he passed, "this is my first one and I just always sit in it, I learned how to drive stick in it," said Jack telling us the history he has with the truck. Just over a year and a half ago, Jack suddenl

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. 14-year-old Jack Sleeth of Spokane has always had a passion for cars and trucks. He was only 4-years-old when he inherited his grandfather's 1968 Ford F-Series pick-up truck. Growing up Jack used the truck as a playhouse to feel closer to his grandfather when he passed, "this is my first one and I just always sit in it, I learned how to drive stick in it," said Jack telling us the history he has with the truck. Just over a year and a half ago, Jack suddenl

    >>

  • Surgical team removes 4 pound brain tumor from man in Mumbai

    Surgical team removes 4 pound brain tumor from man in Mumbai

    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:53 PM EST2018-02-24 21:53:46 GMT
    NBC NewsNBC News
    NBC NewsNBC News

    MUMBAI - A surgical team in India successfully removed a massive brain tumor from a man Thursday, weighing over 4 pounds. It was a lengthy, nearly seven-hour procedure and doctors believe it could be the heaviest ever recorded.  The tumor, which protruded from the top of the man's skull, was so large that it seemed “like a head on top of another head,” Trimurti Nadkarni, head of the neurosurgery department at Nair Hospital, told the Indian Express.

    >>

    MUMBAI - A surgical team in India successfully removed a massive brain tumor from a man Thursday, weighing over 4 pounds. It was a lengthy, nearly seven-hour procedure and doctors believe it could be the heaviest ever recorded.  The tumor, which protruded from the top of the man's skull, was so large that it seemed “like a head on top of another head,” Trimurti Nadkarni, head of the neurosurgery department at Nair Hospital, told the Indian Express.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • White House answers online petitions, ducks tax-return issue

    White House answers online petitions, ducks tax-return issue

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:37 PM EST2018-02-25 19:37:10 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - After more than a year of silence, the Trump administration is beginning to address a backlog of petitions signed by Americans on the White House website.    But the White House is ducking a high-profile petition calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. That petition attracted more than 100,000 signatures.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - After more than a year of silence, the Trump administration is beginning to address a backlog of petitions signed by Americans on the White House website.    But the White House is ducking a high-profile petition calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. That petition attracted more than 100,000 signatures.

    >>

  • Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:28 PM EST2018-02-25 19:28:52 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

    >>

  • 'Precursor to 9/11': Trade center bomb echoes after 25 years

    'Precursor to 9/11': Trade center bomb echoes after 25 years

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:06 PM EST2018-02-25 19:06:28 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - In a room in the 9/11 museum, there are a police captain’s poignant notes and a flashlight that illuminated the way to safety. Nearby, a letter from a trapped man tells his family, “I love you very much.... Do wonderful things in your life.” The artifacts aren’t from Sept 11, 2001. They are reminders of a terror attack that foreshadowed it: the deadly World Trade Center bombing,

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - In a room in the 9/11 museum, there are a police captain’s poignant notes and a flashlight that illuminated the way to safety. Nearby, a letter from a trapped man tells his family, “I love you very much.... Do wonderful things in your life.” The artifacts aren’t from Sept 11, 2001. They are reminders of a terror attack that foreshadowed it: the deadly World Trade Center bombing,

    >>
    •   