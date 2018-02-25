'Precursor to 9/11': Trade center bomb echoes after 25 years - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

'Precursor to 9/11': Trade center bomb echoes after 25 years

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK, NY -

In a room in the 9/11 museum, there are a police captain’s poignant notes and a flashlight that illuminated the way to safety. Nearby, a letter from a trapped man tells his family, “I love you very much.... Do wonderful things in your life.”

The artifacts aren’t from Sept 11, 2001. They are reminders of a terror attack that foreshadowed it: the deadly World Trade Center bombing, 25 years ago Monday.

That shadow fell personally on Lolita Jackson. As a young finance worker, she picked her way down 72 flights of blacked-out stairs on Feb. 26, 1993, and fled the trade center’s south tower again in 2001.

The bombing “tends to be forgotten because 9/11 was such a cataclysmic event,” she says, but the blast has its own place in the lives and memories of an estimated 50,000 people who were in the twin towers that snowy afternoon.

The explosion killed six people, injured over 1,000, manifested the growing terror threat from Islamic extremism and led to safety improvements credited with helping some people survive Sept. 11.

It “was, in many respects, a precursor to 9/11,” says museum President Alice Greenwald.

A bomb exploded in a rented van in a basement parking garage shortly after noon, causing a crater several stories deep and a boom felt many floors above.

The blast killed visitor John DiGiovanni and five people who worked at the trade center — Robert Kirkpatrick, Stephen Knapp, William Macko, Wilfredo Mercado and Monica Rodriguez Smith. Smith was pregnant.

Power was knocked out and pipes were severed, flooding backup generators. Elevators got stuck. A group of kindergartners was stranded for hours on an observation deck. Other people were trapped in the debris-filled garage. Police helicopters plucked nearly two dozen people, some disabled, from rooftops.

Some office workers broke out windows to try to clear smoke while awaiting help. Others made their way down, emerging coated in soot.

Jackson didn’t feel fearful at first. What was terrifying was the 2 1/2-hour trek down the pitch-dark, crowded, smoky stairs, wondering what she would see at the bottom.

“You didn’t know what was going to happen,” recalls Jackson, who now works in city government.

Alone in a stalled elevator with smoke wafting in and no idea why, trade center worker Carl Selinger began to think he might not get out alive. So Selinger wrote a letter to his wife and children and waited. He was rescued after 5 ½ hours.

“I dealt with what I had to deal with,” Selinger said at a recent discussion at the Sept. 11 museum.

Within days, a fragment of the rented van began leading investigators to Muslim extremists who sought to punish the United States for its Middle East policies, especially its aid to Israel, according to prosecutors.

As they pursued that case and learned about another plot to bomb New York City landmarks, then-Manhattan U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White “saw red lights blinking everywhere about how serious I thought this threat was from international terrorists,” she told an audience Thursday at the museum.

Indeed, a letter found on an accused bombing conspirator’s laptop made it chillingly clear the threat wasn’t over.

“Unfortunately, our calculations were not very accurate this time. However, we promise you that next time it will be very precise and the World Trade Center will continue to be one of our targets,” it said.

Six bombing suspects were convicted and sentenced, including accused mastermind Ramzi Yousef — a nephew of Khalid Sheik Mohammed, who would later become the self-professed architect of 9/11. A seventh bombing suspect, Abdul Rahman Yasin, remains at large and is on the FBI’s list of most wanted terrorists.

After the bombing, the government-run trade center banned underground parking, installed battery-operated lights in stairwells and added security cameras, among other safety upgrades.

A memorial fountain was destroyed on Sept. 11. But bombing victims’ names are now inscribed on one of the waterfall pools that bear the names of the nearly 3,000 killed on 9/11. A room in the Sept. 11 museum is devoted to the bombing, and a special temporary installation marks the 25th anniversary.

After poring through the installation one day recently, 15-year-old Raven Rucinski, of Michigan, was surprised she’d never heard much about the bombing. Catlin Roberts, 39, from Swansea, Wales, reflected on the legacy of an event she had only dimly recalled.

“I don’t think, when this happened, people understood what the people who did it represented,” she said.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman prevents girl's kidnapping by pretending to be her mother

    Woman prevents girl's kidnapping by pretending to be her mother

    Saturday, February 24 2018 5:24 PM EST2018-02-24 22:24:02 GMT
    Santa Ana Police DepartmentSanta Ana Police Department
    Santa Ana Police DepartmentSanta Ana Police Department

    SANTA ANA, Calif. - A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.  KTLA reports that Amy Martinez was on her way to Lathrop Intermediate School when she was confronted by a woman who was described as homeless. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear-hug.

    >>

    SANTA ANA, Calif. - A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.  KTLA reports that Amy Martinez was on her way to Lathrop Intermediate School when she was confronted by a woman who was described as homeless. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear-hug.

    >>

  • Make-A-Wish grants local boy's wish

    Make-A-Wish grants local boy's wish

    Saturday, February 24 2018 8:27 PM EST2018-02-25 01:27:24 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. 14-year-old Jack Sleeth of Spokane has always had a passion for cars and trucks. He was only 4-years-old when he inherited his grandfather's 1968 Ford F-Series pick-up truck. Growing up Jack used the truck as a playhouse to feel closer to his grandfather when he passed, "this is my first one and I just always sit in it, I learned how to drive stick in it," said Jack telling us the history he has with the truck. Just over a year and a half ago, Jack suddenl

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. 14-year-old Jack Sleeth of Spokane has always had a passion for cars and trucks. He was only 4-years-old when he inherited his grandfather's 1968 Ford F-Series pick-up truck. Growing up Jack used the truck as a playhouse to feel closer to his grandfather when he passed, "this is my first one and I just always sit in it, I learned how to drive stick in it," said Jack telling us the history he has with the truck. Just over a year and a half ago, Jack suddenl

    >>

  • Surgical team removes 4 pound brain tumor from man in Mumbai

    Surgical team removes 4 pound brain tumor from man in Mumbai

    Saturday, February 24 2018 4:53 PM EST2018-02-24 21:53:46 GMT
    NBC NewsNBC News
    NBC NewsNBC News

    MUMBAI - A surgical team in India successfully removed a massive brain tumor from a man Thursday, weighing over 4 pounds. It was a lengthy, nearly seven-hour procedure and doctors believe it could be the heaviest ever recorded.  The tumor, which protruded from the top of the man's skull, was so large that it seemed “like a head on top of another head,” Trimurti Nadkarni, head of the neurosurgery department at Nair Hospital, told the Indian Express.

    >>

    MUMBAI - A surgical team in India successfully removed a massive brain tumor from a man Thursday, weighing over 4 pounds. It was a lengthy, nearly seven-hour procedure and doctors believe it could be the heaviest ever recorded.  The tumor, which protruded from the top of the man's skull, was so large that it seemed “like a head on top of another head,” Trimurti Nadkarni, head of the neurosurgery department at Nair Hospital, told the Indian Express.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • White House answers online petitions, ducks tax-return issue

    White House answers online petitions, ducks tax-return issue

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:37 PM EST2018-02-25 19:37:10 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - After more than a year of silence, the Trump administration is beginning to address a backlog of petitions signed by Americans on the White House website.    But the White House is ducking a high-profile petition calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. That petition attracted more than 100,000 signatures.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - After more than a year of silence, the Trump administration is beginning to address a backlog of petitions signed by Americans on the White House website.    But the White House is ducking a high-profile petition calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. That petition attracted more than 100,000 signatures.

    >>

  • Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:28 PM EST2018-02-25 19:28:52 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

    >>

  • 'Precursor to 9/11': Trade center bomb echoes after 25 years

    'Precursor to 9/11': Trade center bomb echoes after 25 years

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:06 PM EST2018-02-25 19:06:28 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - In a room in the 9/11 museum, there are a police captain’s poignant notes and a flashlight that illuminated the way to safety. Nearby, a letter from a trapped man tells his family, “I love you very much.... Do wonderful things in your life.” The artifacts aren’t from Sept 11, 2001. They are reminders of a terror attack that foreshadowed it: the deadly World Trade Center bombing,

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - In a room in the 9/11 museum, there are a police captain’s poignant notes and a flashlight that illuminated the way to safety. Nearby, a letter from a trapped man tells his family, “I love you very much.... Do wonderful things in your life.” The artifacts aren’t from Sept 11, 2001. They are reminders of a terror attack that foreshadowed it: the deadly World Trade Center bombing,

    >>
    •   