Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Lang Family," said WSU Director of Athletics Patrick Chun in a release. "David was beloved and respected by our entire department. He impacted and positively changed the lives of countless Washington State student-athletes during his two decades of service. He will forever remain in our hearts and will be dearly missed."

Lang worked directly with the women's basketball team as well as the women's and men's golf program.

Due to the news, the University says Sunday's women's basketball game against Stanford has been canceled.