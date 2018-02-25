Couple pleads not guilty to new child abuse charges

A California couple already accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children has pleaded not guilty to new charges of child abuse.



David and Louise Turpin entered pleas Friday to three new charges of abuse. Louise Turpin also pleaded not guilty to a count of felony assault.



They previously entered not-guilty pleas to torture and a raft of other charges and are being held on $12 million bail.



The Turpins were arrested last month after their 17-year-old daughter escaped from the family's home in Perris, California, and called 911.



Authorities say they found a filthy home and malnourished kids. Some of the alleged victims are now adults.



The couple said little in court beyond agreeing to have a preliminary in May.

