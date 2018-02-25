California Democratic Party isn't endorsing Sen. Feinstein

California Democratic Party isn't endorsing Sen. FeinsteinPosted: Updated:
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening. KTLA reports that Amy Martinez was on her way to Lathrop Intermediate School when she was confronted by a woman who was described as homeless. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear-hug.>>
Spokane, Wash. 14-year-old Jack Sleeth of Spokane has always had a passion for cars and trucks. He was only 4-years-old when he inherited his grandfather's 1968 Ford F-Series pick-up truck. Growing up Jack used the truck as a playhouse to feel closer to his grandfather when he passed, "this is my first one and I just always sit in it, I learned how to drive stick in it," said Jack telling us the history he has with the truck. Just over a year and a half ago, Jack suddenl>>
MUMBAI - A surgical team in India successfully removed a massive brain tumor from a man Thursday, weighing over 4 pounds. It was a lengthy, nearly seven-hour procedure and doctors believe it could be the heaviest ever recorded. The tumor, which protruded from the top of the man's skull, was so large that it seemed “like a head on top of another head,” Trimurti Nadkarni, head of the neurosurgery department at Nair Hospital, told the Indian Express.>>
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Team USA’s Gus Kenworthy is leaving the Winter Olympics with a new rescue pet, once again. In 2014, the freestyle skier went through the long process of bringing two puppies he found near Olympic Village in Sochi, Russia, back home to America. In a lengthy Instagram post, Kenworthy announced Friday that he and his boyfriend, actor Matthew Wilkas, visited one of South Korea’s 17,000 dog meat>>
TULSA, Okla. - The owner of an Oklahoma liquor store has released graphic surveillance video showing a violent run-in with an armed robber. KTUL reports that police responded to Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa Thursday evening after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect several times. The suspect took off before officers arrived, but he later showed up at a nearby hospital. Police identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee, and>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.>>
Idaho man killed in wrong way crash near Kellogg
Idaho man killed in wrong way crash near KelloggA 22-year-old Idaho man has died after a wrong way crash near Kellogg. The Idaho State Police investigated the one vehicle fatality crash on westbound I90 at milepost 49.5 at around 02:18 a.m. Troopers say Michael A. Seymour of Smelterville, Idaho, was driving his maroon 2001 Chevy Silverado truck, when he left the right roadway edge and struck the guard rail. The vehicle then overturned and came back onto the roadway, coming to rest in the median against the jersey barri...
BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts trolley driver paid a man $2,000 to attack him while wearing a Halloween mask so the driver could fraudulently collect workers’ compensation and disability insurance. A Suffolk County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Thomas Lucey on charges of insurance fraud, workers’ compensation fraud, misleading a police investigation and perjury. Prosecutors say the Massachusetts Bay>>
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the law enforcement response after a deadly school shooting in Florida (all times local): 3:40 p.m. Thousands of students and their parents are returning to a Florida high school to find out what will happen when they return to school on Wednesday. The meeting Sunday with teachers and administrators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is expected to last a couple of hours. Junior Sebastian Pena said before go...>>
UTAH COUNTY - A Utah woman who was arrested and found to have 35 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in her vehicle told police officers “I am just a single mom and I was offered an opportunity.” According to a statement of probable cause, things began with a traffic stop on I-15 Friday. Fox 13 reports that a Sgt. with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office pulled Jossie Y. Ricks over after she went 81 in a 75 mph zone and failed to signal for a turn.>>
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran and 73 other state lawmakers have asked Gov. Rick Scott to suspend a sheriff for incompetence and neglect of duty in the aftermath of this month's high school massacre. In a letter sent Sunday, Corcoran wrote that Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel "failed to maintain a culture of alertness, vigilance, and thoroughness among his deputies.">>
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - A 99-year-old woman who was held hostage for several hours in West Valley City, Utah early Saturday morning shared her experience with Fox 13 after the suspect's arrest. Unified Police arrested 18-year-old Freddy Alexander Velasquez after a SWAT standoff. Officers tell Fox 13 that they had approached Velasquez earlier on, but he held a gun to his head and ran into a nearby home to hide. The home he chose>>
SAN DIEGO (AP) - U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has failed to win the official endorsement of the California Democratic Party as she seeks her fifth term in Washington. Party activists were more eager to throw their support behind her primary challenger, state Senate leader Kevin de Leon. However, he too failed to earn the 60 percent support he needed to win the endorsement.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says it will see whether North Korea's interest in opening talks with the U.S. marks the first step toward removing nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump remains committed to achieving the "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization" of the peninsula.>>
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - A California couple already accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children has pleaded not guilty to new charges of child abuse. David and Louise Turpin entered pleas Friday to three new charges of abuse. Louise Turpin also pleaded not guilty to a count of felony assault.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - After more than a year of silence, the Trump administration is beginning to address a backlog of petitions signed by Americans on the White House website. But the White House is ducking a high-profile petition calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. That petition attracted more than 100,000 signatures.>>
