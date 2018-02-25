Florida to probe response to school shooting

Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran and 73 other state lawmakers have asked Gov. Rick Scott to suspend a sheriff for incompetence and neglect of duty in the aftermath of this month's high school massacre.



In a letter sent Sunday, Corcoran wrote that Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel "failed to maintain a culture of alertness, vigilance, and thoroughness among his deputies."



Corcoran says that "a result of Sheriff Israel's failures, students and teachers died."



Israel is being scrutinized for his office's actions leading up to and during the Feb. 14 shooting that resulted in 17 deaths in Parkland, Florida. Israel has said he will not resign.



Corcoran says the sheriff's office ignored signs about the shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz reported in more than a dozen tipster calls. He also said he did not properly train Scot Peterson, an armed sheriff deputy who was assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at the time of the shooting. Peterson stayed outside the school instead of confronting the shooter.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)