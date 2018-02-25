Idaho man killed in wrong way crash near Kellogg

A 22-year-old Idaho man has died after a wrong way crash near Kellogg.

The Idaho State Police investigated the one vehicle fatality crash on westbound I90 at milepost 49.5 at around 02:18 a.m.

Troopers say Michael A. Seymour of Smelterville, Idaho, was driving his maroon 2001 Chevy Silverado truck, when he left the right roadway edge and struck the guard rail. The vehicle then overturned and came back onto the roadway, coming to rest in the median against the jersey barrier.

Troopers say Seymour was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is continuing.