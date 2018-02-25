Police: Man hits woman with pickup after she refused his advances

A Texas man is accused of hitting a woman with his pickup after she refused his advances toward her, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Statesman.

27-year-old Carlos Amozurrutia of Round Rock was charged with accident involving personal injury, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The victim told police that Amozurrutia was giving her a ride home last Sunday when he began making unwanted advances toward her. The affidavit said she told him to stop, so he stopped his pickup and pushed her out. She said that when he drove away, he hit her with the truck.

The woman suffered an injury on the left side of her face, and scratches and red marks on her hands and knees, according to the affidavit. The affidavit does not say how the two knew each other.

The affidavit said two witnesses who were driving by saw the victim struck and knocked to the ground by an open door on the passenger side when the truck pulled away. It said the two witnesses told police the driver left without offering to help the victim.

Police stopped Amozurrutia at a nearby gas station for an unrelated offense and were able to identify his truck as the one that hit the victim, the affidavit said.

Amozurrutia was released from the Williamson County Jail on Sunday after posting bail set at $75,000.