One organization's quest to remember our fallen heroes

If you've ever watched the annual Lilac Parade, you have seen the work of the Washington State Fallen Heroes Project. It's an organization that hopes to bring honor and remembrance to those who have died while serving our country.

It's the work of many volunteers who want to educate our community as to what military sacrifice means, and what the surviving families go through on a daily basis.

To learn more about the Washington Fallen Heroes Project, click here: https://www.facebook.com/WAFallenHeroesProject/