Missing California hiker found after 6 days in Yosemite park - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Missing California hiker found after 6 days in Yosemite park

Posted: Updated:
Yosemite National Park Facebook page Yosemite National Park Facebook page
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -

(AP) - A well-prepared California hiker missing for six days in the backcountry of Yosemite National Park has been found.
  
The National Park Service tells San Francisco Bay Area news station KTVU-TV that Alan Chow of Oakland was found hydrated and in good health. A ranger in a helicopter spotted him Friday after an extensive search.
  
Chow planned an overnight backpacking trip alone and was last seen Feb. 17. He wasn't officially noticed to be missing until three days later.
  
Yosemite park ranger Scott Gediman says Chow got lost, then set up his tent and stayed put until he was found. Officials say that was the right thing to do.
  
Gediman says Chow had food, warm clothing in preparation for the cold temperatures and used melted snow for drinking water.
  
___
  
Information from: KTVU-TV.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/25/2018 2:11:49 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    Washington State University mourns loss of strength and conditioning coach

    Sunday, February 25 2018 2:28 PM EST2018-02-25 19:28:52 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University's Athletic Department reported Sunday that longtime strength and conditioning coach David Lang suddenly passed away Saturday. Lang was a member of the department for 20 years.

    >>

  • Woman prevents girl's kidnapping by pretending to be her mother

    Woman prevents girl's kidnapping by pretending to be her mother

    Saturday, February 24 2018 5:24 PM EST2018-02-24 22:24:02 GMT
    Santa Ana Police DepartmentSanta Ana Police Department
    Santa Ana Police DepartmentSanta Ana Police Department

    SANTA ANA, Calif. - A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.  KTLA reports that Amy Martinez was on her way to Lathrop Intermediate School when she was confronted by a woman who was described as homeless. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear-hug.

    >>

    SANTA ANA, Calif. - A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl who was on her way to school in Santa Ana, California. Police are crediting another woman with preventing it from happening.  KTLA reports that Amy Martinez was on her way to Lathrop Intermediate School when she was confronted by a woman who was described as homeless. "She just came up to me and went like this," Amy said, simulating a bear-hug.

    >>

  • Make-A-Wish grants local boy's wish

    Make-A-Wish grants local boy's wish

    Saturday, February 24 2018 8:27 PM EST2018-02-25 01:27:24 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. 14-year-old Jack Sleeth of Spokane has always had a passion for cars and trucks. He was only 4-years-old when he inherited his grandfather's 1968 Ford F-Series pick-up truck. Growing up Jack used the truck as a playhouse to feel closer to his grandfather when he passed, "this is my first one and I just always sit in it, I learned how to drive stick in it," said Jack telling us the history he has with the truck. Just over a year and a half ago, Jack suddenl

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. 14-year-old Jack Sleeth of Spokane has always had a passion for cars and trucks. He was only 4-years-old when he inherited his grandfather's 1968 Ford F-Series pick-up truck. Growing up Jack used the truck as a playhouse to feel closer to his grandfather when he passed, "this is my first one and I just always sit in it, I learned how to drive stick in it," said Jack telling us the history he has with the truck. Just over a year and a half ago, Jack suddenl

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • No course for a horse: Man rides onto California freeway

    No course for a horse: Man rides onto California freeway

    Sunday, February 25 2018 7:19 PM EST2018-02-26 00:19:42 GMT
    Photo: CHP Santa Fe SpringsPhoto: CHP Santa Fe Springs

    LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a drunken man rode his horse onto a California freeway. Los Angeles news station KABC-TV reports that the California Highway Patrol stopped the man early Saturday on State Route 91 in Long Beach. Officers administered field sobriety tests, which registered blood-alcohol levels of 0.21 percent and 0.19 percent - more than double the legal limit.

    >>

    LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a drunken man rode his horse onto a California freeway. Los Angeles news station KABC-TV reports that the California Highway Patrol stopped the man early Saturday on State Route 91 in Long Beach. Officers administered field sobriety tests, which registered blood-alcohol levels of 0.21 percent and 0.19 percent - more than double the legal limit.

    >>

  • Spokane four-year-old remains on life support after flu hospitalization

    Spokane four-year-old remains on life support after flu hospitalization

    Sunday, February 25 2018 6:58 PM EST2018-02-25 23:58:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  A four-year-old local boy continues to fight for his life after a flu diagnosis earlier this month. On Sunday evening, his family told KHQ he remains on life support. Randy and Jill Kimberling said it all started with fever. Little Levi's condition quickly worsened to Pneumonia and Influenza B. Randy said his son has not been concious since February 12th.  "His lungs are legitimately not making any air or creating any air for his 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  A four-year-old local boy continues to fight for his life after a flu diagnosis earlier this month. On Sunday evening, his family told KHQ he remains on life support. Randy and Jill Kimberling said it all started with fever. Little Levi's condition quickly worsened to Pneumonia and Influenza B. Randy said his son has not been concious since February 12th.  "His lungs are legitimately not making any air or creating any air for his 

    >>

  • College of Idaho names co-presidents

    College of Idaho names co-presidents

    Sunday, February 25 2018 6:32 PM EST2018-02-25 23:32:44 GMT
    College of IdahoCollege of Idaho
    College of IdahoCollege of Idaho

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - The College of Idaho has named two new presidents, marking the first time in the school's history that the office will be occupied by co-presidents. The school announced Saturday that former Treasure Valley YMCA CEO Jim Everett and former TitleOne president Doug Brigham would hold the posts. They take over for interim president Robert Hoover, starting April 2. Everett and Brigham initially applied for the position as individuals, but came together to f...

    >>

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - The College of Idaho has named two new presidents, marking the first time in the school's history that the office will be occupied by co-presidents. The school announced Saturday that former Treasure Valley YMCA CEO Jim Everett and former TitleOne president Doug Brigham would hold the posts. They take over for interim president Robert Hoover, starting April 2. Everett and Brigham initially applied for the position as individuals, but came together to f...

    >>
    •   