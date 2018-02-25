College of Idaho names co-presidents

(AP) - The College of Idaho has named two new presidents, marking the first time in the school's history that the office will be occupied by co-presidents.



The school announced Saturday that former Treasure Valley YMCA CEO Jim Everett and former TitleOne president Doug Brigham would hold the posts. They take over for interim president Robert Hoover, starting April 2.



Everett and Brigham initially applied for the position as individuals, but came together to form a team. The school said in a prepared statement that the move intrigued the search committee, and they were voted in unanimously.



Board of Trustees Chair Laura Turner said in a prepared statement that the school is fortunate to have the team leading into the future.

